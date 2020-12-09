President Donald Trump's lawyer said “pretty much all the symptoms are gone" and that he expects to leave the hospital as soon as Wednesday

Rudy Giuliani Gives an Update on His Coronavirus Diagnosis from the Hospital: ‘Doing Fine’

Rudy Giuliani called into his own radio show on Tuesday to give an update on his health, saying he feels “fine” and that his infection hasn’t changed his view on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions.

“I’m doing fine,” Giuliani, 76, told WABC Radio. “Pretty much all the symptoms are gone. I have no fever. I have very little cough, it’s just about also gone.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, added that he’s “been walking around and I think they’re going to let me out tomorrow morning.”

Trump, 74, announced Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday and he was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., later that day. The attorney was one of a slew of close aides and advisers who have become sickened in the pandemic, which Trump has repeatedly downplayed.

“I probably felt a little tired on Friday night but I didn’t realize it,” Giuliani said Tuesday. “I just thought on Saturday I was a little more tired than normal and I just attributed that to being tired, but I did my radio show on Sunday.”

Before his infection was announced, Giuliani had been criss-crossing the country in recent days, making maskless appearances at press conferences and in meetings with state officials around the U.S. while pressing Trump's proof-free argument that the election should be overturned.

Image zoom Rudy Giuliani (center) and other Trump campaign lawyers at a November press conference | Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Image zoom Rudy Giuliani | Credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty

Giuliani said Tuesday that he didn’t want to go to the hospital, but he gave a few different explanations for how he ended up there throughout his 13-minute interview on WABC.

He said that Trump’s “doctor talked me into it”; that son Andrew Giuliani, who also recently recovered from COVID-19, had “really pushed me”; and that, in his words, he was forced to be admitted because of his “celebrity” status.

“Sometimes when you’re a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you and they’re going to examine it more carefully and do everything right,” he said. “I tried to talk them out of putting me in the hospital but I couldn’t do it.”

Giuliani said that he had received both the antiviral remdesivir and the steroid treatment dexamethasone, which the president was also given when he was hospitalized in October.

When asked on Tuesday if he would have a different view on COVID-19 after contracting it himself, Giuliani said, “I have exactly the same view” — which he soon explained is that “things happen in life and you have to go with them.”

“I think you can overdo the masks. You can overdo almost anything,” he insisted. “Everything done in moderation makes much more sense.”

Numerous health experts say, however, that wearing a face mask is an easy and tested preventative measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Giuliani also vowed to continue trying to toss out the 2020 election results, which show President-elect Joe Biden defeated Trump.