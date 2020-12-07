“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, wrote

Rudy Giuliani Says He's 'Getting Great Care' After Being Reportedly Hospitalized with COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani said Sunday he was “getting great care and feeling good” after contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as multiple news outlets reported the former New York City mayor was in the hospital.

Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, according to The Associated Press and USA Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes,” Giuliani's account tweeted Sunday night. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Giuliani did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday; a representative said more information was likely to be shared later Monday but did not comment on Giuliani's condition or reported hospitalization.

Trump, 74, told reporters at the White House later in the day that he had spoken with Giuliani over the phone earlier and said he's "doing very well" and has "no temperature."

Giuliani's Twitter account has continued to post since his reported hospitalization, including sharing messages in support of Trump's baseless claims about his election loss.

The attorney's son, Andrew, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 last month, also tweeted on Sunday that his father “is resting, getting great care and feeling well.”

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that Giuliani tested positive for the coronavirus. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” the president wrote.

Giuliani is only the latest in a seemingly ever-longer list of coronavirus infections around the White House.

His illness also raised questions about when he first became sick and underlined how he had disregarded some basic preventative measures, such as wearing a face mask. He had been traveling across the country to defend the president’s false claims that the recent election was “stolen” from him, making a number of maskless appearances with state officials in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan last week.

The attorney, whose age places him at a higher risk from severe COVID-19, traveled to Georgia’s state Capitol on Thursday and attended a Michigan state House hearing on Wednesday, after starting the week with a trip to Arizona to meet with members of the state’s GOP party.

The Arizona state Republican Party shared a photo of Giuliani posing closely with a group of its members, all maskless, last Monday.

After news broke Sunday that Giuliani tested positive, the state’s legislature announced it would close down for a week “out of an abundance of caution,” The Arizona Republic reported.

Image zoom Rudy Giuliani speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention. | Credit: Getty Images

The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani had tested negative twice “immediately preceding” his trips to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia last week, but they did not respond for further comment.

Jenna Ellis, a Trump legal adviser who has appeared alongside Giuliani in recent weeks to help push the president’s false election claims, tweeted that Arizona’s legislature shutting down to prevent the virus’ spread was “absolutely unnecessary.”

Arizona state Sen. Martín Quezada tweeted that the 10-hour maskless gathering last week between Giuliani, Ellis and Republican lawmakers was “the epitome of COVID-19 irresponsibility.”

The U.S. is in the midst of its most severe phase of the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.