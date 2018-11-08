Rudy Giuliani's Estranged Wife Claims He Spent $900,000 on Alleged Mistress and Travel in 7 Months

During the first hearing for their divorce proceedings, Rudy Giuliani and his estranged wife came to blows regarding his finances.

Giuliani’s third wife, Judith Nathan, claimed in New York state court on Wednesday that he spent nearly $900,000 since April, when she filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage. Nathan alleged the former New York City mayor, 74, paid $286,532 to support his alleged mistress, Maria Rosa Ryan, $447,938 “for his own enjoyment” and $165,165 for travel expenses, according to multiple news outlets.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Nathan’s claims about her former spouse’s spending come after he reportedly said that he cannot afford to pay spousal support of $63,000 a month. In addition, it was made known in court that Giuliani made $9.5 million last year but made “just shy of $5 million” this year, according to Page Six.

RELATED: How Rudy Giuliani and Judith Nathan Started Their Marriage by Ending Another

Rudy Giuliani and Judith Nathan Alex Brandon/AP

“Mr. Giuliani claims financial trouble, financial trouble that existed only post-commencement [of the divorce proceeding], according to his statements,” Nathan’s attorney told the judge in court, as reported by Page Six. “His actions and his finances and his expenses don’t comport with the claim of his income diminishment.”

Though details of his alleged affair were not addressed in court on Wednesday, Nathan’s attorney asserted that Giuliani had been financially supporting Ryan and not his estranged wife. (Giuliani has previously denied the alleged affair with Ryan.)

“My client doesn’t care about romantic interests or otherwise. What she cares about is that these expenses for these people are continuing while she has not received any direct support since August of this year. Not a dime,” Nathan’s attorney said, as reported by the New York Daily News. “My client has suffered economically at the hands of her husband.”

Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Giuliani’s attorney said of $90,000 that supposedly went toward jewelry for Ryan, “some of it was for Mr. Giuliani, some of it was for gifts for other people,” later adding that Giuliani has spent more than $1 million to Nathan in the past six months, according to Page Six.

Nathan’s attorney also argued that Giuliani should not have agreed to work for President Donald Trump “for free” and resigned from his law firm Greenberg Traurig in May.

Giuliani’s attorney responded to the claim, reportedly telling the judge, “At age 74, if he chooses to work without compensation for the president rather than, say, at a private law firm, I submit that he should be entitled to do so.”

Giuliani’s attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.