Rudy Giuliani Says He's 'Embarrassed' He Once Hired Former FBI Director James Comey

Rudy Giuliani is apologizing for once hiring former FBI director James Comey.

Giuliani, 74, spoke with Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Thursday, the same night that CNN held a town hall with Comey and two years to the date since President Donald Trump abruptly fired Comey as FBI director.

Comey made headlines in 2016 and 2017 for his handling of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton‘s use of a private email server and his role in the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, before he was fired in 2017.

Since his firing, Comey has been outspoken against Trump, once calling him “morally unfit to be president” in a 2018 interview.

RELATED: Former FBI Director James Comey Calls Trump ‘Morally Unfit to be President’ in New Interview

“I apologize for having hired him years ago as an assistant U.S. attorney. I’m very embarrassed about that,” Giuliani said during the Thursday interview.

“I don’t know what happened to Jim Comey,” the former New York City mayor added.

Image zoom Rudy Giuliani; James Comey Tasos Katopodis/Getty; William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire/Getty

During the CNN town hall, Comey, 58, spoke on a broad range of topics, including whether he would ever run for office and his thoughts on the results of the Mueller investigation.

“No, never,” he said when asked about his political aspirations. “I admire good people that run for office. We need good people on both sides of the aisle running for office. It’s not my thing.”

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Denies That Donald Trump Once Mocked Him as a Baby Who Needed His ‘Diaper’ Changed

Comey also spoke out against Trump again, saying that he would canvass for Democrats in the upcoming 2020 election even though he used to be a Republican.

“The President of the United States cannot be someone who lies constantly,” Comey said. “I thought Republicans agreed with that. It’s one of the reasons I’m no longer a Republican. I hope the American people will realize we have to start at that values level no matter what our political background and answer that question first.”