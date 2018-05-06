Rudy Giuliani Doesn't Rule Out Other Women Receiving Trump Hush Money from Michael Cohen

It’s possible that Stormy Daniels wasn’t the only woman to receive a payment in exchange for her silence from President Donald Trump‘s personal attorney Michael Cohen, according to Rudy Giuliani.

During an appearance on ABC New’s This Week on Sunday, the former New York City mayor was asked by host George Stephanopoulos if there were other deals made by Cohen on behalf of the president.

“I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes,” Guiliani responded.

The politician, who recently joined Trump’s legal team, described the $130,000 Cohen paid to Daniels a month before the 2016 presidential election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter years earlier as a “nuisance payment.”

“I never thought $130,000 was a real payment,” he said, adding, “People don’t go away for $130,000.”

Did Michael Cohen make payments to other women on behalf of the president? Rudy Giuliani tells @GStephanopoulos: “I have no knowledge of that, but I would think if it was necessary, yes." https://t.co/LYBy2d6vA3 pic.twitter.com/ESMcGETxx4 — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

Pres. Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani calls $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels “a nuisance payment." “I never thought $130,000 was a real payment… people don't go away for $130,000." https://t.co/lh2gx0bKQO pic.twitter.com/PhJjXUKeNX — ABC News (@ABC) May 6, 2018

Giuliani said on Fox News Wednesday that Trump had reimbursed his personal attorney for the money paid to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, confirming something that until then Trump had forcefully denied. After the interview, Giuliani told the New York Times he had proof Trump had personally repaid Cohen.

He then attempted to clarify his comments two days later.

“The payment was made to resolve a personal and false allegation in order to protect the President’s family,” Giuliani said in a statement Friday, per the Washington Post. “It would have been done in any event, whether he was a candidate or not.”

The new statement came just hours after Trump told reporters that Giuliani is “learning the subject matter” and “he’ll get his facts straight.”

Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump acknowledged for this first time on Thursday that he reimbursed Cohen for the payment to Daniels, but continued to deny that he had a sexual relationship with the porn star.

“Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “These agreements are……..very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels).”

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Trump went on to say that Daniels’ affair claims were “false and extortionist” and pointed out that she signed a letter admitting there was no affair. Trump also responded to suggestions that Cohen’s payment to Daniels may have amounted to an illegal contribution to the Trump campaign, saying, “Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll [sic] in this transaction.”