The Real Rudy Giuliani: Explosive New Docuseries Reveals the Dark Secrets Behind 'America's Mayor'

Filmmaker Rebecca Gitlitz tells PEOPLE she set out to explore the misconception that Giuliani was always a "wildly successful, popular guy," resulting in MSNBC's new four-part documentary When Truth Isn't Truth

By
Published on February 13, 2023 09:00 AM
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who has, in recent years, made headlines for echoing Donald Trump's false election claims, sparks a common response among much of the public these days. Watching the former mayor at press conferences delivered in a landscaping company's parking lot, or while hair dye gathers in beads at his temples and slowly trickles down his face, many find themselves wondering: How could America's Mayor — a man revered as a hero after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — have fallen so far?

A new four-part documentary series called When Truth Isn't Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story explores that narrative, delving into Giuliani's early days as a prosecutor and his more recent activities with Team Trump, to demonstrate that "America's Mayor" has always been a controversial figure who never shies away from the limelight, even if it means skirting the law.

In the series, friends of Giuliani's are heard calling him a "crusader of truth." Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio calls him "the antichrist." Those altogether different evaluations of Giuliani, says series director Rebecca Gitlitz, highlight just how divisive — and complicated — the man is.

"I wanted to understand how we can feel so strongly — and so differently — about someone," Gitlitz tells PEOPLE.

Giuliani documentary
TIME Studios and MSNBC Films

Each episode of When Truth Isn't Truth — a series from TIME Studios and MSNBC Films — focuses on a different chapter of Giuliani's career: from the U.S. Justice Department to New York City politics, to his post-mayoral odyssey as a high-priced consultant, and eventually to Trump's inner circle.

Gitlitz wanted to illustrate that Giuliani being a hero who fell from grace is a "massive misconception."

"This idea that he was this wildly successful, popular guy — that's because of 9/11," she says. "9/11 was one of these really seminal moments in American history where we had a universal enemy. It wasn't about politics. Nobody wanted to say anything bad about Rudy."

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani. ANGEL FRANCO/AFP via Getty

Well before 2001, Giuliani was a polarizing figure, says Gitlitz.

"He's always been a deeply racist, deeply misogynistic, deeply opportunist and ego-driven person," she says. "Rudy's journey has always been about opportunity and skirting the law and skirting the system."

Episode one of the series delves into Giuliani's early years as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, when he used the Central Park Five case — in which five Harlem teens were imprisoned for years after being erroneously convicted of beating and raping a female jogger — as a springboard for his successful mayoral campaign.

At the time, Giuliani also became known for advocating for very public, pre-trial perp walks of accused criminals as a means of bolstering support for prosecutors.

But as the documentary notes, while those perp walks often ended in guilty verdicts for the criminals Giuliani was prosecuting, many of those verdicts were later overturned. But the image of the accused criminals — in handcuffs, sometimes in tears — lingered. And Giuliani still claimed victory — a precursor, Gitlitz notes, for another public figure with whom he would later grow close.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani after winning the 1993 election for the New York City mayor's office. HAI DO/AFP via Getty

"I do think that Donald Trump took a lot of Rudy's playbook and put it into his campaign," Gitlitz says. "This big, brash, 'just say it's true and it's true' kind of theme ... that is exactly what Rudy did in his early years."

The documentary also takes time to unpack Giuliani's response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and how his relationship with New York City firefighters wasn't as positive as many remember.

Then, more recent history is examined, including a 2019 phone call in which he allegedly pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, who was running against Trump for president.

A later phone call, between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging for an investigation into Biden and his relatives, would ultimately lead to the former president's first impeachment.

According to Gitlitz, the pressure campaign on Ukraine demonstrates "the lengths that Giuliani will go to stay in power."

"My favorite line of the entire documentary is that Rudy 'is a dictator looking for a balcony,'" she adds.

Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani (center) and other Trump campaign lawyers at a November press conference. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

In Trump, he may have found it — though his close connection with the former president, and his attempts to overturn the election in his favor, have led to a near-unraveling of Giuliani's legal career.

After having his law license temporarily suspended in both D.C. and New York in 2021, Giuliani now faces disbarment for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

There are a number of reported financial issues, too — the result of millions of dollars in legal bills stemming from the 2020 election and from a probe into whether Giuliani acted as an unregistered lobbyist for Ukrainian officials.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

So how, exactly, will America's Mayor be remembered?

"I think that he will go down for election fraud," Gitlitz says. "I believe that his legacy will be of disrupting democracy — for his role in January 6, for his role in election lies."

She continues: "There has been a great unraveling of our democracy over these last few election cycles, and Rudy is right at the center of it."

The first episode of When Truth Isn't Truth: The Rudy Giuliani Story premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, at 10 p.m. on MSNBC, and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Related Articles
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Georgia Grand Jury Completes Its Investigation into Donald Trump over Possible Election Crimes
joe biden
Biden Honors 12 'Heroes' with Presidential Citizens Medal on Anniversary of Capitol Riots
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Trump Campaign Officials Sent New Subpoenas Related to Jan. 6: Report
Mike Pence
In New Book, Mike Pence Describes How 'Seeds Were Sown' for Jan. 6 Riots: 'It Was a New Low'
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
Kirstie Alley Said She Was 'Blackballed' for Her Support of Donald Trump: Inside Her Political History
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani
Andrew Giuliani's Campaign Highlights Bond with Dad Rudy as He Says of Any Differences, 'We're Italians'
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Slap Case Expected to Be Dismissed, Supermarket Worker Will Avoid Criminal Charges
Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
What to Know About the Georgia Grand Jury Subpoenaing Trump Allies, Including Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Denies Being Drunk on Election Night, Says Favorite Drink Is Diet Pepsi in Now-Deleted Tweets
Rudy Giuliani
Trump Falsely Declared Victory on Election Night Following Advice of an 'Apparently Inebriated' Rudy Giuliani
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell Says U.S. Has 'Very Little Election Fraud,' Adds He's Not Worried About American Democracy
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Reportedly Told Aides 'We're Never Leaving' After He Lost the 2020 Election
Former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
Two-Thirds of Independent Voters Do Not Want Donald Trump to Run for President in 2024: Poll