Rudy Giuliani Denies Misconduct in Controversial Scene from the Upcoming Borat Sequel

"At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate," Giuliani said on Twitter

Rudy Giuliani is denying inappropriate behavior in a scene from the upcoming Borat sequel.

When the media embargo on reviews for the Sacha Baron Cohen movie lifted Wednesday, chatter online quickly turned to a scene featuring Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

As reported by Deadline and other outlets, the scene features actress Maria Bakalova posing as a journalist interviewing Giuliani. Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the movie, invites Giuliani, 76, up to a hotel room for a drink after the interview and tries to take his microphone off.

It's then that Giuliani leans back onto a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants, according to photos circulating online. It is unclear if he's adjusting his shirt.

Baron Cohen, 49, then runs into the scene as a costumed Borat, saying, "She’s 15. She’s too old for you," according to Deadline.

Bakalova is 24, according to her IMDB profile.

Giuliani says that he did nothing inappropriate and called the video a "complete fabrication."

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," the former New York mayor wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Continuing the Twitter thread, Giuliani claimed that the scene — which was filmed in July, months before his recent claims against the Bidens — "is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family."

"We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts," he added.

Giuliani was referencing a laptop hard drive the he supposedly obtained that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden. The New York Post published an article on October 14 about the hard drive, but said in the story that it was not confirmed the laptop belonged to Hunter.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the story was published despite several staffers' doubts of its credibility, and social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have limited the story's distribution on their platforms.

Biden has called Giuliani's claims a "last ditch effort" to "smear" his family before the election. Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that an alleged Ukraine meeting referenced in the New York Post article never took place.

"Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath," Bates said, per NBC News.

"The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story," Bates said. "They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials."