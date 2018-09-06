Rudy Giuliani Denies That Donald Trump Once Mocked Him as a Baby Who Needed His 'Diaper' Changed

Rudy Giuliani is denying a claim in Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, that President Donald Trump mocked his private attorney as a “little baby” over his handling of the Access Hollywood tape leak in which Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.

According to the book, Trump told Giuliani at the time, “Rudy, you’re a baby. I’ve never seen a worse defense of me in my life. They took your diaper off right there. You’re like a little baby that needed to be changed. When are you going to be a man?”

But on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday, Giuliani claimed that Trump and his staff applauded the former New York City mayor for his defense of the then-presidential candidate.

“The president stood up, said, ‘Mayor, you weren’t tough enough.’ And then he laughed and he said, ‘You did a great job. Thank you. Nobody could have done what you did,’ ” Giuliani told host Chris Cuomo.

“[Trump] called me over,” Giuliani continued. “He put his arm around me. He put me close and he whispered in my ear about how much courage I have. I won’t tell you exactly what he said. That’s exactly what happened, 100 percent.”

In his book, due out Sept. 11, Woodward also claims that White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly called Trump an “idiot” who has “gone off the rails,” and alleges that some of Trump’s top aides have stolen papers from his desk in an effort to “protect the country.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement denying the claims made in Woodward’s book, saying: “This book is nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad.”