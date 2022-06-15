Rudy Giuliani Denies Being Drunk on Election Night, Says Favorite Drink Is Diet Pepsi in Now-Deleted Tweets

In a congressional hearing Monday, multiple people alleged that an "intoxicated" Giuliani told President Trump to declare victory on election night 2020, even as vote-counting remained ongoing

Rudy Giuliani, onetime personal lawyer for Donald Trump, is pushing back against those who claimed in a congressional hearing that he drunkenly urged the then-president to declare victory on the night of the 2020 election — despite the fact that vote-counting remained ongoing.

On Monday morning, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection publicly aired testimonies by two former Trump staffers — campaign advisor Jason Miller and campaign manager Bill Stepien — that suggested an "intoxicated" Giuliani is to blame for Trump's premature claim that he had won re-election.

According to their testimonies, Giuliani had been drinking on election night and began looking for Trump to propose an idea.

"[Giuliani] was definitely intoxicated but I did not know his level of intoxication when he spoke with the president," Miller testified, adding that "there were suggestions ... by Mayor Giuliani to go ahead and declare victory [that night]."

"I remember saying that ... we should not go and declare victory until we had a better sense of the numbers," Miller said. "I think effectively, Mayor Giuliani was saying, 'We won. They're stealing it from us ... we need to go say that we won.'"

In since-deleted tweets posted by Giuliani on Tuesday, the former New York City mayor repudiated their claims. "I am disgusted and outraged by the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill Steppien (sic)," he wrote. "I was upset that they were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the President)."

Giuliani continued by writing, "I REFUSED all alcohol that evening. My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi."

In remarks delivered on the night in question, Trump did just what his staffers say Giuliani suggested, telling supporters: "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

Since that night, Trump has continued to falsely claim the election was stolen from him, making the claims up to when — and after — a crowd of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly and violent scene that temporarily halted the vote count confirming Joe Biden's victory.