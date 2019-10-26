Rudy Giuliani Butt-Dialed an NBC Reporter and Can Be Heard Saying 'We Need Some Money'

Image zoom Rudy Giuliani Rob Kim/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed an NBC reporter and left a three-minute long voicemail message, in which he can be heard discussing the kingdom of Bahrain and saying that he needs money, though what the money is needed for is not entirely clear.

Giuliani left the message on NBC reporter Rich Schapiro’s phone on October 16 at 11:07 p.m., and portions of the voicemail were published by NBC News on Friday.

As Schapiro reported, the context of the conversation captured in the butt dial is difficult to understand, but the former New York City mayor can be heard clearly saying a few things based on the 53-second portion of the audio shared by NBC.

“You know, Charles would have a hard time with a fraud case, ’cause he didn’t do any due diligence,” Giuliani says in the recording. “Tomorrow, I gotta get you to get on Bahrain. You gotta call… gotta call Robert again tomorrow.”

“Is Robert around?” Giuliani asks someone, who responds, “Rob? He’s in Turkey.”

“The problem is, we need some money,” Giuliani then says. “We need a few hundred thousand.”

The other person says, “I’d say … even if Bahrain could get, I’m not sure how good … with his people.” Several parts of the person’s response are inaudible, but they can be heard saying, “You want options? I got options.”

“Yeah, give me options,” Giuliani says.

In May, The Daily Beast reported that Giuliani’s security company, Giuliani Security and Safety, signed a contract with Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior to train the country’s police force. Bahrain is a small island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia near Qatar in the Persian Gulf.

This isn’t the first time that Giuliani had butt-dialed Schapiro. On September 28, Schapiro received another three-minute message from Giuliani, in which he criticized Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“When he became vice president, the kid decided to go around the world and say, ‘Hire me because I’m Joe Biden’s son.’ And most people wouldn’t hire him because he had a drug problem,” Giuliani alleges in the voicemail, NBC reported.

Giuliani also mentions Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“And the Ukraine, they’re investigating him, and they blocked it twice,” Giuliani also said in the September message, per NBC. “So what the president was [unintelligible word], ‘You can’t keep doing this. You have to investigate this.’ And they say it will affect the 2020 election.”

Giuliani Partners LLC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Schapiro said on MSNBC News on Friday that he has “yet to receive an intentional or unintentional call back.”

The New York Times reported that several other reporters, from outlets including The Washington Post and Axios, also had stories of receiving butt-dialed messages from Giuliani.