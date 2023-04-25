White House Correspondents' Dinner Host Jokes He Has to 'Throw Out the Whole Damn Script' After Media Shakeups

Roy Wood Jr., the host of this year's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, joked about how a chaotic couple of news days have forced him to reframe his comedy set for Saturday night

By
Published on April 25, 2023 07:42 PM
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty, Taylor Hill/WireImage, AP/REX/Shutterstock

Roy Wood Jr. joked that he will return to the drawing board for his comedy set as host of the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner following Tucker Carlson's exit from FOX News and Don Lemon's exit from CNN.

The Daily Show correspondent responded to MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan's tweet about having to change his jokes for the upcoming event given the recent shakeup in the news cycle.

"Pretty sure @roywoodjr is updating his remarks/roast for the White House Correspondents' dinner this coming Saturday," Hasan wrote on Twitter Monday.

Wood, 44, replied, "'Updating'? Man I gotta throw out the whole damn script."

Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a statement on Monday morning, Fox News said the network and Carlson, 53, "have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's last program was Friday. Beginning Monday evening, the network aired Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is determined.

Carlson was featured prominently in the network's recent legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, according to the Associated Press. It is unclear if the defamation lawsuit could have played a role in his exit.

The lawsuit, which settled for $787.5 million, reportedly accused Fox News of airing false claims of a stolen election in the weeks after former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss, the AP reports.

US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
Don Lemon. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

On Monday, Lemon, 57, was similarly ousted from CNN in an announcement that stunned not only viewers but also the anchor himself, who claimed his agent was tasked with telling him the news.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he noted on Twitter.

Soon after Lemon's tweet, CNN pushed back on how his termination unfolded.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner will be held on April 29 at the Washington Hilton, according to Politico.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Sunny Hostin attends the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever NY Red Carpet Screening at the AMC 34th St. on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
'The View' 's Sunny Hostin Defends 'Friend for 20 Years' Don Lemon After His CNN Firing: 'He Loves Women'
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards
Tucker Carlson's Family: All About the Former Fox Host's Wife and Kids
Tucker Carlson
Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave Fox News? What We Know So Far About His Tension with the Network
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
How a Recent Don Lemon Interview May Have Been the Final Straw for CNN
Brian Kilmeade
Brian Kilmeade Briefly Comments on Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit While Filling In: 'Wish Tucker the Best'
E. Jean Carroll Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll's Rape and Defamation Case Against Donald Trump Goes to Trial in N.Y.C. Tuesday: What to Know
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Kaitlan Collins attends the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Poppy Harlow attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images)
'CNN This Morning' Co-Hosts Address Don Lemon's Dramatic Exit on First Day Without Him: 'We Wish Him the Best'
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden Formally Launches 2024 Reelection Campaign
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Journalist Megyn Kelly attends UJA-Federation's 2022 Music Visionary Of The Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images); FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News says it has agreed to part ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting. The network said in a press release Monday that the popular and controversial prime-time host's last program aired on Friday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Megyn Kelly Says Fox News Made 'Terrible Move' Parting with Tucker Carlson — and Defends Don Lemon
775234152CG00080_Politicon_
A Timeline of Tucker Carlson's Controversies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Hosts 2019 Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In NYC on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights); HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Democrat RFK Jr. Says Tucker Carlson Is 'Breathtakingly Courageous' in Wake of Fox News Departure
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
'Everyone Is Shocked' by Don Lemon's Sudden CNN Firing, Insiders Say (Exclusive)
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
CNN Pushes Back at Don Lemon for 'Inaccurate' Twitter Statement About the Way He Was Terminated
Tucker Carlson, Meghan McCain, Don Lemon
Meghan McCain Reacts to Tucker Carlson Departure and Don Lemon Firing: 'Bad Day to Be a Misogynist on Cable'
tucker carlson
Tucker Carlson's Last Words on His Show Were 'We'll See You Monday'
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump Says Ron DeSantis Needs 'Emergency Personality Transplant' amid Escalating 2024 Feud