White House Correspondents' Dinner Host Jokes He Has to 'Throw Out the Whole Damn Script' After Media Shakeups

Roy Wood Jr. joked that he will return to the drawing board for his comedy set as host of the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner following Tucker Carlson's exit from FOX News and Don Lemon's exit from CNN.

The Daily Show correspondent responded to MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan's tweet about having to change his jokes for the upcoming event given the recent shakeup in the news cycle.

"Pretty sure @roywoodjr is updating his remarks/roast for the White House Correspondents' dinner this coming Saturday," Hasan wrote on Twitter Monday.

Wood, 44, replied, "'Updating'? Man I gotta throw out the whole damn script."

Phillip Faraone/Getty

In a statement on Monday morning, Fox News said the network and Carlson, 53, "have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's last program was Friday. Beginning Monday evening, the network aired Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is determined.

Carlson was featured prominently in the network's recent legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems, according to the Associated Press. It is unclear if the defamation lawsuit could have played a role in his exit.

The lawsuit, which settled for $787.5 million, reportedly accused Fox News of airing false claims of a stolen election in the weeks after former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss, the AP reports.

Don Lemon. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

On Monday, Lemon, 57, was similarly ousted from CNN in an announcement that stunned not only viewers but also the anchor himself, who claimed his agent was tasked with telling him the news.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he noted on Twitter.

Soon after Lemon's tweet, CNN pushed back on how his termination unfolded.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

The White House Correspondents' Association Dinner will be held on April 29 at the Washington Hilton, according to Politico.