Roy Wood Jr. Takes Aim at Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner

"Scandals have been devouring careers this year," Wood said in his set, which also included a dig at Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on April 29, 2023 11:46 PM
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson
Roy Wood Jr., Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty, Taylor Hill/WireImage, AP/REX/Shutterstock

Roy Wood Jr. got plenty of laughs as host of the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, as he poked fun at Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News and Don Lemon's exit from CNN.

The Daily Show comedian did not hold bak in his speech, telling the audience at the Washington Hilton that "scandal" had been a unifying factor recently. "Scandals have been devouring careers this year," Wood said.

"The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job. Some people celebrate it but to Tucker's staff, I want to know that I know what you're feeling. I work at The Daily Show so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program," he joked, referencing Trevor Noah's exit from the Comedy Central series.

2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
Roy Wood Jr. Paul Morigi/Getty

Wood went on to compare the controversy surrounding Carlson's exit to the breakup of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, after he was caught in an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

"Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules," Wood joked. "I don't know what Vanderpump Rules is about, I've watched it a couple of times. My friends told me it's like BMF but for white people. Or is that Succession? No, Succession is Power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for white people. No, that's white power — you know what, nevermind."

"We gotta get Tucker Carlson back on the air, mister president, because right now, there's millions of Americans who don't even know why they hate you," Wood added.

Though Wood did see one bright side to Carlson's exit. "I think we should give credit where credit is due," he teased. "Tucker Carlson is the first host to get fired by Fox News for something that's only partially about how he treats women. That's progress! He shattered the a----- ceiling!"

Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) Feszt
Tucker Carlson. Janos Kummer/Getty

That's when Wood turned his material on to Lemon, calling him an "a------" too.

"Don Lemon released a statement saying he got fired from CNN, then CNN released a statement saying they offered Don a meeting," said Wood. "They had to part ways because Don Lemon can't even accurately report a story about Don Lemon!"

"I still think that Don deserved more, CNN. That ain't how you fire someone," said Wood. "How funny is it that you work in the news, then watch on the news how you got fired form the news? Don Lemon is now the most obnoxious guy in the history of CNN, that's not fair! Even Jeffrey Toobin looking at Don Lemon like, 'Ooh he rubbed me the wrong way.' "

"Letting Don go was the wrong move," added Wood. "You shouldn't have let him go, not this soon. ... You don't fire your host after the first couple of scandals. The scandals got to stack up. You gotta get the ratings. Yes, Don Lemon was a diva and he said a couple of women were raggedy in the face. But that's a promotion at Fox News!"

US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
Don Lemon. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Saturday's dinner came just days after Carlson and Lemon — two of cable news' most prominent figures — were pulled from their respective on-air slots on Monday morning.

Both departures were announced within an hour of each other. Carlson abruptly left Fox News without even a farewell show, while Lemon was terminated from CNN.

Shortly after news of the shocking media shakeups broke, Wood joked in a Twitter exchange that he was going to have to rewrite his comedy set for the high-profile dinner.

"Pretty sure @roywoodjr is updating his remarks/roast for the White House Correspondents' dinner this coming Saturday," MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan wrote on Twitter Monday — to which Wood, 44, replied, "'Updating?' Man I gotta throw out the whole damn script."

US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Joe Biden. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Wood was announced as the host of the annual event in February, saying in a statement at the time, "It's an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable. It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in."

The annual correspondent's dinner traces back to 1921 and has historically been attended by members of the association as well as high-ranking government officials including the president and first lady.

Meanwhile, Wood wasn't the only one to joke about Carlson and Lemon on Saturday. President Biden also included jabs at the two's expense in his speech — though directly plenty of his jokes inward, too, making fun of longstanding criticisms of his age.

"I believe in the First Amendment," he said. "Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it."

Related Articles
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
The Funniest Moments from President Joe Biden's 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito WHCD
Arnold Schwarzenegger and 'Twins' Costar Danny DeVito Reunite To Open 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner
2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
All the Celebrities Arriving at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Tiffany Cross, Sonny Hostin and Angela Rye attend the front row for Sergio Hudson SS22 during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Sergio Hudson); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street on April 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Sunny Hostin attends 2022 Harper's Bazaar ICONS & Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)
Sunny Hostin Says Media Went 'Backwards' with Firings of Don Lemon and Tiffany Cross (Exclusive)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Brittney and Cherelle Griner to Attend Correspondents' Dinner with CBS News in Full-Circle Moment (Exclusive)
Roy Wood Jr.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Says Nobody's Off Limits in Correspondents' Dinner Roasts — Including Himself
Jenna Bush Hager and George W. Bush on Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Discouraged Her from Applying to Stanford: 'Don't Ruin Your Sister's Chances'
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison
Tucker Carlson speaks onstage during Politicon 2018
Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence After Fox News Departure: 'See You Soon'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Montana Republicans Ban State's Only Trans Lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr from House Floor
Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
Don Lemon, Tucker Carlson Hire Same Lawyer Who Represented Chris Cuomo and Megyn Kelly After Their Firings
E. Jean Carroll trial / Donald Trump
E. Jean Carroll Takes the Stand in N.Y.C. Trial: 'I'm Here Because Donald Trump Raped Me'
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Disney Sues Ron DeSantis for Alleged Retaliation: 'Relentless Campaign to Weaponize Government Power'