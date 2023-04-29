Comedian Roy Wood Jr. Says Nobody's Off Limits in Correspondents' Dinner Roasts — Including Himself

Wood, who is hosting the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, tells PEOPLE that he's mentally prepared for President Biden to "dunk on him" after his comedy set

By Nicholas Ballasy
Published on April 29, 2023 09:25 AM
Roy Wood Jr.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. says "nobody's off limits" as he prepares to deliver his White House Correspondents' Dinner roast on Saturday night — and he's ready for the possibility of President Joe Biden turning the tables right back on him.

"You've got to watch yourself around Joe Biden. Joe Biden's got some jabs. Joe Biden's got a sense of humor. So, you know, he could come back up there and dunk on me," Wood tells PEOPLE. "It's a dope opportunity to be a part of the Correspondents' Dinner in any capacity, but to be able to be the entertainment and be able to, you know, throw a jab..."

With his comedy set, Wood will join a prestigious list of entertainers tasked with poking fun at a United States president — yet he sees the opportunity as more than just a quick laugh. "At the end of the day, you're still trying to shine a light on wrongs that are happening in this country in a room full of people that could change that stuff," he says.

Asked if he plans to poke fun at politicians on both sides of the aisle, Wood says: "I think you've got to hit both sides. I think the job of a comedian is to tell the truth and when you tell the truth, you're going to sting everybody."

"I think as a comedian, you're juggling dynamite if you come into a situation thinking that one side is better than the other," he adds.

The Daily Show correspondent elaborates on what a both-sides approach to today's issues might look like, saying, "We had a police reform bill that was supposed to get passed that was filibustered by Democrats. You might want to try and figure out a way to talk about that. On the other side, you have Republicans coming up with nonsensical laws for the sake of activating a voter base so they could win an election when they know that that stuff is BS."

Wood's conversation with PEOPLE comes after a Politics & Inclusion event on Friday evening, co-hosted by CNN anchor Abby Phillip and Lauren Wesley Wilson, founder and CEO of ColorComm Inc. Throughout the event, he's relaxed as he mingles, seemingly unfazed by the high-profile night ahead of him.

"I'm not nervous about whether or not people laugh. Every comedian has bombed before," he says. "Oh, I bombed in front of lawmakers. What are you going to do, deport me? You can't. I was born here. I'm good. What are you going to do? Are you going to audit my taxes? I'm solid. Come at me, bro. My 1099s are good."

Instead, he notes, he's more nervous about failing to use his platform for good. "Comedians represent the constituents, man. So you have to figure out a way to do something that is beneficial and that speaks for people who would never get the opportunity to be in a room full of elected officials, literally every elected official down to George Santos," he says.

Wood also says that he won't limit his jokes to the political figures and celebrities in the audience on Saturday evening.

"I can't control who is there. I know if you're not there, I'm not going to not say something about you. I'm supposed to not talk about Clarence Thomas because he's not there? No," he said. "Nobody's off limits."

C-SPAN will stream the White House Correspondents' Dinner — including Wood's remarks — live on Saturday evening, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

