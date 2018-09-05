Roy Moore Is Suing Sacha Baron Cohen for $95 Million After Judge's Appearance on Who Is America?

Sacha Baron Cohen has upset yet another political figure.

Former Alabama Supreme Court justice Roy Moore is suing the 46-year-old comedian after appearing on his Showtime series Who Is America?

Moore, who was accused by nine women of sexual misconduct during his race for Alabama Senate last November, launched a $95 million lawsuit against Cohen Wednesday, claiming he was tricked into appearing on the show, according to court documents obtained by both Variety and TMZ.

On the July 29 episode, Moore sat down with Cohen who pretended to be an Israeli security expert named Erran Morad to discuss the development of a machine that detects pedophiles.

At one point, Cohen’s character demonstrated how the fictional device would work by waving it at Moore. The device then beeped, prompting Moore to abruptly end the interview.

“I’ve been married for 33 years. Never had an accusation of such things… Certainly, I’m not a pedophile, okay?” Moore said before exiting the room.

“This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender, on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation and caused him, Mrs. Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause Plaintiffs financial damage,” the lawsuit states according to the outlets.

Although Moore did sign a release before going on the show, he alleges he signed it under false pretenses. He originally thought he was being brought on to accept an award for his support of Israel.

Ahead of the episode’s air date, Moore released a statement, which read “In February 2018, I was invited to Washington D.C. to receive an award for my strong support of Israel in commemoration of her 70th anniversary as a nation.”

Roy Moore and Sacha Baron Cohen Mark Wilson/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

“I did not know Sacha Cohen or that a Showtime TV series was being planned to embarrass, humiliate, and mock not only Israel, but also religious conservatives such as Sarah Palin, Joe Walsh, and Dick Cheney.”

“I am involved in several court cases presently to defend my honor and character against vicious false political attacks by liberals like Cohen,” Moore continued.

“If Showtime airs a defamatory attack on my character, I may very well be involved in another,” Moore added.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Gets GOP Lawmakers to Endorse Giving 3-Year-Olds Guns in Stuffed Animals

Moore has denied the many accusations of sexual misconduct. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, alleged that Moore sexually abused her when she was only 14 and he was 32.

Baron Cohen and Moore responded to PEOPLE’s request to comment further.

A Showtime spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE, “The press has been sent copies of an alleged complaint, yet to our knowledge, SHOWTIME has not been served. With that said, we do not comment on pending litigation.”