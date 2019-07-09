Ross Perot, the Billionaire Who Upended the 1992 Presidential Race, Dies at 89: 'A Man of Action'

Image zoom Ross Perot Bob Riha Jr/WireImage

Ross Perot, the tech billionaire who upended the 1992 presidential race with an unlikely and surprisingly popular independent bid, has died, according to multiple news reports. He was 89.

He had been diagnosed with leukemia, according to NBC News. He died at his home in Dallas, the Washington Post reports.

“In business and in life, Ross was a man of integrity and action,” a spokesman for the family said in a statement to CNBC. “A true American patriot and a man of rare vision, principle and deep compassion, he touched the lives of countless people through his unwavering support of the military and veterans and through his charitable endeavors.”

Perot, a Texas native, is survived by his wife, Margot, as well as five children and 16 grandchildren, according to CNBC.

Though he made his fortune in computers, Perot earned his largest platform with a quixotic run for president in 1992, against incumbent George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

As PEOPLE reported at the time: “Perot’s extraordinary bid for the White House laid bare a deep longing for a leader who would make us eat our spinach. Barely three months after that now famous night of Feb. 20, 1992, when he first announced his willingness on CNN’s Larry King Live! to run for President, the Dallas billionaire had ridden to the top of the polls by preaching his gospel of tough love — tax hikes, budget cuts and all-around fiscal discipline. Tens of thousands of volunteers toiled to get him on the ballot in all 50 states.”

In the end, Perot earned nearly 20 percent of the popular vote, the largest total for a third-party candidate in more than 50 years.

He ran again as an independent, in 1996, earning about 8 percent of the popular vote.

