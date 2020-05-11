Rosie O'Donnell says she's joined forces with Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen to help the imprisoned attorney write a tell-all book about his years working for the president.

Page Six first reported the news in March, and O'Donnell told The Daily Beast on Friday that Cohen is almost done writing the book and "hopes that it’ll be out before the [November] election.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s pretty spicy,” O'Donnell, 58, told the outlet.

The actress, comedian and talk show host says she reached out to Cohen in December on the same day that Trump was impeached over his Ukraine scandal.

Cohen, now 53, was Trump's personal lawyer from 2006 until 2018 when he was sentenced to three years in prison for lying to a Senate committee and pleading guilty to making hush payments on behalf of the president to a number of women (including a $130,000 payment to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels) in order to keep the then-candidate's affairs from going public before the 2016 election.

Cohen's guilty plea marked a dramatic reversal for someone who for years had been seen as an intensely loyal "fixer" for Trump. The president, who until then had publicly supported Cohen, quickly turned on him.

Upon reporting to federal prison in May last year, Cohen told reporters that "there still remains much to be told, and I look forward to the day where I can share the truth."

Now, O'Donnell — who famously feuded with Trump for years when he was a reality TV personality — says she's helping Cohen share the rest of his story.

O'Donnell told The Daily Beast she wrote him a letter the day Trump was impeached after she "found [Cohen's] inmate number online.” Explaining the somewhat unusual pairing, she explained:

“He always looked to me like someone from my neighborhood. He grew up on Long Island like I did, he’s a few years younger, and he reminds me of my brothers. I look at this guy and go, ‘How did he fall under the spell of that charlatan?’ ”

RELATED: Rosie O'Donnell Slams Donald Trump for Previous Coronavirus Comments: 'He Is Such a Disappointment'

Image zoom Rosie O'Donnell Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

In a letter to Cohen, O'Donnell said, she expressed remorse for the disbarred attorney. (Cohen told the court he made the hush payments "at the direction of a candidate," referring to Trump).

The former View co-host also said she forgives Cohen.

He was reportedly “so moved by the letter that he started crying" and wrote O'Donnell back and, according to her, he said that “had been bothering him all this time, because he couldn’t believe all the things he did to everyone—including me—at Trump’s direction was now being done to him."

After exchanging letters back-and-forth, O'Donnell said she visited Cohen in prison.

"I went there and I sat for six hours and talked to him,” she told The Daily Beast. “Michael and I talked a lot about how he got involved in Trump, how it’s a cult, and what role he played not only in Trump Inc. but also Trump’s own family, including how much he dealt with Barron and Melania."

The president called Cohen a "bad lawyer and fraudster," last year.

O'Donnell said that when Cohen told her that he was writing a book about working for Trump, she began offering her advice.

“He told me what chapters he was doing in his book, and on my way home, I was writing about what had happened between us, and I gave him my breakdown of things that should be in chapters,” O’Donnell told The Daily Beast. “I said, ‘You should tell this story as a chapter, you should tell this story as a chapter.’ He’s in the midst of writing it, and is nearly done writing it, and hopes that it’ll be out before the election.”

RELATED: New White House Press Secretary Previously Criticized Trump and Called His Comments 'Racist'

Image zoom Rosie O'Donnell

There's no love lost between O'Donnell and Trump, dating back to when he called her a "real loser" in a fiery interview with PEOPLE in December 2006 after O'Donnell criticized Trump on an episode of The View for acting as a "moral compass" amid a controversy with then-Miss USA Tara Conner.

"Rosie will rue the words she said," Trump said at the time, adding, "Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

In the years since, they've traded insults, with O'Donnell also criticizing his politics after he became the Republican Party leader. She recently blasted the Trump administration's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in late March.

"He really is such a disappointment to so many people on so many different levels,” O'Donnell said of Trump's leadership throughout the pandemic, predicting in November that "Americans will use their voices loud and strong" and oust him from the White House.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 80,000 in the U.S. so far, according to a New York Times tracker. More than 1.3 million people have been infected in the U.S.

“We need to — when this is over — to get through the reasons why things happened as they did, so we can make sure this never happens again,” O’Donnell said earlier this year. “We’re looking forward to a time when the nation has a leader they can trust, who doesn’t lie to them.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.