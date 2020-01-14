Rosario Dawson Says Cory Booker Inspires Her Every Day After He Announces the End of His Campaign

Rosario Dawson has nothing but love for boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker following his announcement to drop out of the presidential race.

The Briarpatch star, 40, tweeted out a sweet message to the politician, 50, on Monday after Booker announced the end of his campaign for president.

Relying to a message sent out by Booker, in which he thanked his team and supporters for their support, Dawson wrote in a tweet, “Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to.”

She added, “Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

The couple have been dating since 2018 after meeting at party for mutual friend Ben Jealous.

Dawson opened up to PEOPLE about her romance with Booker during a Television Critics Association event for NBCUniversal on Saturday, explaining how their relationship has helped her thrive as a person despite the last year being one of the “most stressful years” of her life.

“Especially when you have things like with what’s been going on with my dad, you recognize what is really worth prioritizing and having that clarity actually has been really, really, really powerful,” she said. “Somehow, some way, I’ve really navigated this past year with a lot of gratitude and a lot of peace and a lot of love.”

“A lot of it has to do with the fact that I allowed myself to be in love with someone … and going, ‘You can be with someone and still be a greater and better version of yourself,'” she continued. “I’ve actually felt more free in this relationship than I ever have before and it’s been really, really beautiful.”

Though the two may seem like they’re from different worlds, Dawson said Booker actually has a great understanding of her lifestyle — especially when it how she divides her time between work and spending time with her father Greg, who is currently battling cancer, and her daughter Lola.

“It’s just really balancing a lot of things and family is very, very critically important to Cory,” she said. “He never made me feel bad or weird about it, as much as we’d see it strummed up in the press like, ‘Why isn’t she there and being on his side?’ It’s like, ‘Because I’m not arm candy and I have a job and I have a family and my boyfriend isn’t making me feel bad about it.'”

Dawson joined Booker on the campaign trail in July — attending several events in Nevada — before hitting the red carpet with the former Newark mayor at the Los Angeles premiere of The Need To Grow in October. Booker also took a break from campaigning to support Dawson at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap that month.

“It’s a really odd moment for both of us to be exploring love,” Dawson shared. “I think we’ve just managed it really well because we’ve been really conscious and thoughtful and really communicated about it. He’s just one of the smartest, most present human beings I’ve ever met, and it’s just been really beautiful.”

The actress added that she and Booker enjoy geeking out together, “I love that we can spend time talking about Star Wars and The Mandalorian and all different kinds of things.”

“It’s really interesting sharing so many interests with someone,” she said. “It’s just been really nice to continue meeting each other where we’re at, and it being a relief and exciting as opposed to feeling like work.”

Dawson said of the relationship, “I feel like it’s just begun. I keep seeing it getting better, which is amazing to me.”