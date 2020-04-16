Rosario Dawson Isn't Self-Isolating with Boyfriend Cory Booker: 'We Are So Many Thousands of Miles Apart'

Image zoom Araya Diaz/Getty

Rosario Dawson is opening up about life away from boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Briarpatch star, 40, shared on Wednesday that she hasn’t been self-isolating with Booker, 50, amid the health crisis, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that she’s been practicing social distancing with her parents, Isabel and Greg, who are considered “high risk” to contract the highly contagious coronavirus.

“I’m here taking care of my parents. My dad is 6’1″ and still in the 120s weight-wise,” she said of her father, who was previously receiving chemotherapy treatments in his battle with pancreatic cancer. “It’s been a long journey for going on a year and a half now.”

“We’re just in our gratitude. You know, if we were in that moment where he was going back and forth to his chemo in the middle of this quarantine; that would be really scary. But luckily, it’s just about being here and trying to feed him six meals a day and get him to gain some weight. So, I’ve just been on that, sort of, nursing duty,” she shared. “So that was sort of the dedication during this quarantine, to take care of him.”

Image zoom Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson Bonnie Biess/Getty

Dawson also spoke about living in separate states from Booker during the outbreak, telling the outlet, “We are so many thousands of miles apart. It’s so challenging.”

“That was sort of the dedication during this quarantine to take care of [my dad], while [Cory] was still in D.C. working on the stimulus package,” she shared.

In a twist of fate, the actress said she was originally supposed to go on vacation with Booker this month after the politician dropped out of the presidential race, but “what was supposed to be our longest time together, [is] now our longest period apart from each other.”

Dawson continues to self-isolate with her family, she said she is unsure when she’ll reunite with Booker given the current circumstances.

“We just gotta make really careful decisions about moving. … Both of my parents are high risk, so I just want to do anything and everything we can in this next year or year and a half, whatever period it is, of just being as safe as possible,” she said. “It’s hard to think about when we are going to be flying again and doing anything that was planned. Like plans, what are those? We’re just taking it every day at a time.”

Dawson added that Booker has been “very encouraging and very supportive” of her career choices.

“He’s just a good, really good guy through and through,” she gushed. “To see him, and witness him, and love him through such incredible, powerful stages in his life in just this past year… [it’s] been amazing to see how his energy is just unwavering. It’s powerful.”

The couple have been dating since the fall of 2018 months after meeting at political fundraiser for a mutual friend. At the time, the two were on very different — and very busy — schedules, though they made it work despite the distance.

According to a Washington Post profile on the couple in October, they kept in close contact even apart — including two FaceTime calls a day (when possible) and romantic gestures such as Booker sending Dawson music every morning and reading David Benioff’s “City of Thieves” to her over the phone.

Image zoom Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Chip Somodevilla/Getty

“Look, both of us, you know, we’ve had relationships, but I’m not sure if I’ve ever fully given myself over to a relationship as much as I have with her and allowed myself to be as vulnerable,” Booker told the Post.

“For my whole life, I’ve always felt like, even when I got into a relationship, I was trying to be the center of the storm and everything was just this maelstrom out there. But for the first time, I feel like I have someone in the center of the storm with me,” Dawson said.

“We’re here and we’re thriving. And I want more of that. And I want that for the rest of my life.”