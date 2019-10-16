Rosario Dawson Attends First Democratic Debate Alongside Boyfriend Cory Booker: 'Go Team!'

Sen. Cory Booker has girlfriend Rosario Dawson‘s full support in his bid for the U.S. presidency.

The actress, 40, was on hand at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Columbus, Ohio, as the 50-year-old New Jersey senator spoke for three hours about topics like women’s reproductive rights, how to ensure Donald Trump will be a one-term president and focusing on how the candidates spoke to each other on stage.

Dawson — who recycled the olive green dress she wore to a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot screening in Los Angeles on Monday — shared photos and videos from Tuesday’s event on her Instagram Story, documenting Booker sharing his presidential plans with fellow 2020 hopefuls like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden.

New York Post reporter Nikki Schwab shared a snapshot on Twitter of the actress’ seat at the event, which read, “RESERVED Rosario Dawson.”

“Closing out the night. Go team!” Dawson said in her final selfie-style video from the evening, panning the camera around to show some of the post-debate activity.

@rosariodawson has a seat reserved for tonight's #DemDebate in Ohio. This will be the first time she's made it to a debate to cheer on boyfriend @CoryBooker

Dawson’s presence at the event on Tuesday marked the first debate she has attended by Booker’s side since she confirmed she was dating the Democratic presidential candidate in March.

She previously joined Booker on his campaign trail over the summer, including at multiple events in Nevada on the Fourth of July, PEOPLE confirmed. Among the stops was a meet-and-greet in Boulder City.

Dawson — who is best known for her roles in Sin City, Death Proof, Netflix’s Luke Cage and the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent — has had only glowing remarks when asked about her relationship with Booker.

“He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can,” she told TMZ in March after confirming their romance. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring and loving.”

Image zoom Sen. Cory Booker (L) and Rosario Dawson Araya Diaz/Getty

Rumors of Booker and Dawson’s relationship first sparked back in January when they attended a showing of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen together, along with Dawson’s teenage daughter, Lola, and Booker’s niece.

There, an onlooker told PEOPLE the two were all smiles during a meet-and-greet with show star Taylor Trensch. The actress later sang “I love you, te amo” — Spanish for “I love you” — to Booker in an “impromptu, made-up-on-the-spot” performance.

Dawson has stayed mum on whether an engagement could be in the cards, but Booker seemed game in March when Ellen DeGeneres pressed him about the possibility of a White House wedding — declaring “January 2021” as the perfect date.

“Would you help preside over the wedding?” he asked DeGeneres, 61, seeing if the talk show host would agree to officiate their nuptials.