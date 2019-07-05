Rosario Dawson Joins Boyfriend Sen. Cory Booker on the Campaign Trail — for the First Time

Image zoom From left: Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker Frederick M. Brown/Getty; Getty

Rosario Dawson has officially hit the campaign trail with her boyfriend, Sen. Cory Booker.

She joined him at multiple events in Nevada on the Fourth of July, PEOPLE confirms. Among the stops was a meet-and-greet in Boulder City.

A source says Nevada’s proximity to Los Angeles made it a natural fit for Dawson, 40, to join Booker.

This marks a first for the actress, who confirmed she was dating the 50-year-old Democratic presidential candidate in March.

Booker’s scheduled campaign events in Nevada included the Independence Day celebration at the 71st annual Boulder City Damboree. Thursday was his fourth visit to Nevada since he entered the presidential race in February.

Booker planned to tout his plan to address the immigration problems at the southern border, including the much-criticized detention of migrants by President Donald Trump‘s administration.

Dawson, who is best known for her roles in Netflix’s Luke Cage and the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Rent, has had only glowing remarks when asked about her relationship with Booker.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” she told TMZ in March. “It’s good to spend some time together when we can.”

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant, and kind, and caring, and loving,” she said.

Dawson is also the co-founder of Voto Latino.

She and Booker were previously seen attending a Broadway show together in January. An onlooker told PEOPLE then that Dawson sang, “I love you, te amo” — Spanish for “I love you” — to Booker in an “impromptu, made-up-on-the-spot” tune.

• Reporting by ADAM CARLSON