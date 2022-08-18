Rosalynn Carter Turns 95! Former First Lady Plans 'Quiet' Birthday Celebration with Family in Georgia

To honor the milestone, the Carter Center and Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers are encouraging admirers to share tributes to the former first lady on social media

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 as the associate crime editor.

Published on August 18, 2022 08:30 AM
UNION BEACH, NEW JERSEY, USA (10/12/13)-Rosalynn Carter holds 1 year-old Alexa Burke, the daughter of a Habitat homeowner, on the final day of the 2013 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project. Union Beach, located 40 miles south of New York City, suffered significant damage at the mercy of Superstorm Sandy. Over 80 percent of the town's homes were affected by flooding, while more than 50 were completely washed away during the storm, and another 200 were leveled in the months that followed. ©Habitat for Humanity International/Ezra Millstein
Photo: Habitat for Humanity International/Ezra Millstein

Rosalynn Carter looks forward to celebrating her 95th birthday at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, PEOPLE has learned.

The former first lady's celebration will be "quiet," with President Jimmy Carter and other family members in attendance, according to a Carter Center spokesperson.

But while Rosalynn is relaxing with loved ones, the people helping run the Carter Center and Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers are cooking up something special that everyone is invited to take part in.

Throughout the day on Thursday, in an effort to highlight Rosalynn's accomplishments and show appreciation for her contributions to society, admirers are encouraged to send her birthday wishes on social media — or post personal stories about how her life's work has impacted them — using the hashtags #MrsCarterMakingHistory and #95thBirthday.

Jimmy Carter wedding picture is shown here. (AP Photo/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)**MARIETTA DAILY OUT, GWINNETT DAILY POST OUT** /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

"Mrs. Carter has always been ahead of her time," said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, chief executive officer of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, in a statement. "Whether it was raising caregiver issues to the national stage, fighting mental health stigma, or advancing women's rights, Mrs. Carter is a trailblazer."

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, echoed Dr. Olsen's praise: "Mrs. Carter's leadership, vision, and warmth have positively impacted millions of Americans along with millions of people around the world. She has been a pioneer in championing causes and policies and establishing resources to address them decades before they became mainstream. Her work to advance and destigmatize mental health has become increasingly relevant in the lives of people today."

Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project Habitat for Humanity International
Habitat for Humanity International

As both first lady and throughout her life, Rosalynn has taken up a number of issues, advancing national conversations on mental health, caregiving, women's rights and vaccine access. She's advocated for environmental causes and end-of-life care, and been a central face of Habitat for Humanity alongside her husband.

"We are very thankful for Mrs. Carter's continued passionate pursuit of actions and policies that continue to make a meaningful difference in everyday lives," Alexander said. "We wish Rosalynn Carter a very happy 95th birthday!"

