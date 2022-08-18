Rosalynn Carter Turns 95! Former First Lady Plans 'Quiet' Birthday Celebration with Family in Georgia

Rosalynn Carter looks forward to celebrating her 95th birthday at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, PEOPLE has learned.

The former first lady's celebration will be "quiet," with President Jimmy Carter and other family members in attendance, according to a Carter Center spokesperson.

But while Rosalynn is relaxing with loved ones, the people helping run the Carter Center and Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers are cooking up something special that everyone is invited to take part in.

Throughout the day on Thursday, in an effort to highlight Rosalynn's accomplishments and show appreciation for her contributions to society, admirers are encouraged to send her birthday wishes on social media — or post personal stories about how her life's work has impacted them — using the hashtags #MrsCarterMakingHistory and #95thBirthday.

"Mrs. Carter has always been ahead of her time," said Dr. Jennifer Olsen, chief executive officer of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, in a statement. "Whether it was raising caregiver issues to the national stage, fighting mental health stigma, or advancing women's rights, Mrs. Carter is a trailblazer."

Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center, echoed Dr. Olsen's praise: "Mrs. Carter's leadership, vision, and warmth have positively impacted millions of Americans along with millions of people around the world. She has been a pioneer in championing causes and policies and establishing resources to address them decades before they became mainstream. Her work to advance and destigmatize mental health has become increasingly relevant in the lives of people today."

As both first lady and throughout her life, Rosalynn has taken up a number of issues, advancing national conversations on mental health, caregiving, women's rights and vaccine access. She's advocated for environmental causes and end-of-life care, and been a central face of Habitat for Humanity alongside her husband.

"We are very thankful for Mrs. Carter's continued passionate pursuit of actions and policies that continue to make a meaningful difference in everyday lives," Alexander said. "We wish Rosalynn Carter a very happy 95th birthday!"