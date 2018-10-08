Ronald Reagan's Hologram Will Make Its Public Debut This Week in an American First

Ronald Reagan is returning to the Oval Office 14 years after his death.

On Wednesday, Oct. 10, a hologram of the 40th President of the United States will be unveiled at The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Libraries in California.

“While we can’t bring President Reagan back to life, using a stunningly realistic hologram and the President’s own voice, we found we can get very close,” John Heubusch, the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s executive director, said in a press release.

“Placing him back in the Oval Office, at his ranch or campaigning from the back of a train has been accomplished with enormous respect for the man, his words and his memory,” he continued. “If people find this likeness and light-form as inspiring as it is magical, we’ll have achieved our goal.”

This will be the first-ever hologram of a U.S. President.

In 2012, there were reports that a Reagan hologram was being created to appear during the 2012 Republican National Convention, however, that never came to fruition.

Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush Corbis/Getty

In recent years, numerous famous faces have been digitally resurrected in hologram form, often generating mixed reactions from the public.

Jackson made an appearance at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, dancing around to “Slave to the Rhythm,” a single from the singer’s posthumous Xscape album.

The practice of bringing deceased or otherwise unavailable artists to the stage via hologram was popularized by Coachella 2012‘s Tupac Shakur hologram. Created by visual effects studio Digital Domain, it reportedly took four months to create and cost up to $400,000.

The people behind the hologram are those who helped bring Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage, according to the press release.