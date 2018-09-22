Ronald Reagan's Daughter, Supporting Kavanaugh Accuser, Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted

While penning a powerful message in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, President Ronald Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis revealed she had also been sexually assaulted.

In an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Friday, Davis, 65, revealed that the assault took place “roughly 40 years ago” when she “showed up at a prominent music executive’s office for an appointment that had been scheduled suspiciously late in the workday.”

At the time, Davis, who has since gone on to publish numerous books, was trying to jump-start a musical career and arrived at the meeting with a cassette tape filled with original songs.

While Davis went on to share that she can no longer remember what she and the music executive, whom she did not name, talked about during the meeting, she wrote that she started “to feel uncomfortable” after he offered her cocaine, which she did not accept.

When the assault began, the author “froze” as soon as she felt his “hands under my skirt and his mouth on mine.”

“I lay there as he pushed himself inside me” she continued, adding that she “felt alone, ashamed and disgusted with myself” after the assault.

RELATED STORY: Ivanka Trump Advised Her Father to ‘Cut Bait’ and Drop Brett Kavanaugh: Report

“Why didn’t I get out of there? Why didn’t I push him off? Why did I freeze?” Davis continued, adding that she “never told anyone for decades” about what had happened to her.

She went on to explain that her experience makes her capable of understanding why Ford “didn’t talk about the assault…for more than 30 years” as well as why the 51-year-old professor can’t remember all of the details, “like the address where she says the assault happened, or the time of year, or whose house it was.”

Ford, 51, has accused Kavanaugh, 53, of sexually assaulting her at a party when they were both in high school. He has denied the allegations.

Brett Kavanaugh Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Davis went on to defend Ford’s “brave request” that “the FBI investigate so that some of the details she doesn’t remember can be established.”

“Perhaps the aging men who are poised to interrogate her, unless they hide behind surrogates, should pause for a moment and think about the courage it takes for a woman to say: Here is my memory. It has haunted me for decades. It changed my life,” she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

On Friday, President Donald Trump — who himself denied accusations of sexual harassment or assault by several women during the 2016 presidential campaign — questioned why Ford had remained silent for decades “if the attack…was as bad as she says.”

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” he tweeted that morning. “I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!”

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

RELATED STORY: Yale Student Says She Was Warned Brett Kavanaugh Liked Female Law Clerks Who Had a ‘Certain Look’

Hours later, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a statement saying the committee was willing to push back the vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment to Wednesday, should Ford agree to testify about the alleged assault.

“In the event that we can come to a reasonable resolution as I’ve been seeking all week, then I will postpone the committee vote to accommodate her testimony. We cannot continue to delay,” he said.

On Saturday, CNN reported that lawyers representing Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee staff that she would be willing to testify.

“Dr. Ford accepts the Committee’s request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh’s sexual misconduct next week,” Ford’s attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks wrote in the message, the outlet reported, adding that an exact date or time for the testimony had not been provided.