"I hope he enjoyed his Thursday evening," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joked after Sen. Ron Johnson forced an overnight read-thru of the COVID-19 relief bill

Many Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressed confusion and disappointment over Sen. Ron Johnson's request that the entire 628-page COVID-19 relief bill be read aloud in detail on Thursday afternoon.

Johnson, a Republican senator from Wisconsin, has been vocal in recent days over his concerns about rushing a vote on the COVID-19 relief bill. Lawmakers are hoping the bill will get final approval by next week.

The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill moved forward in the Senate on Thursday after an evenly split 50-50 vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the partisan gridlock with a tie-breaking vote. (The vice president is the official president of the Senate chamber.)

Then, moments later, Johnson requested the bill be read aloud — a process that lasted overnight and into the next morning.

Johnson, 65, said his call for the bill to be read in detail was about "educating" people about the relief plan, according to USA Today. Clerks began reading the bill word-for-word on Thursday afternoon, ending their reading shortly after 2 a.m. local time.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer thanked the clerks in a tweet on Friday morning, cheekily suggesting that Johnson merely "wanted to make sure Americans heard again how popular and bold the American Rescue Plan is."

On the Senate floor, Schumer reiterated his thanks, before quipping: "And as for our friend from Wisconsin, I hope he enjoyed his Thursday evening."

Image zoom Sen. Ron Johnson | Credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty

On Thursday, Schumer said Johnson's request would "accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks who work very hard day in, day out to help the Senate function."

While some GOP lawmakers supported Johnson's decision, other Republicans joined Democrats in expressing frustration over his request.

"I'm not sure it really makes a point," said Sen. Kevin Kramer, a Republican from North Dakota, according to The Hill. "It doesn't punish anybody except members of the staff … and pretty much all 100 senators."

Sen. John Thune, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, said Johnson's ask was "an attempt, clearly, to slow things down, while Sen. Lindsey Graham, another Republican, said, "I don't think it particularly moves the ball forward."



Earlier this week, Johnson said the bill included an "astonishing sum" and he accused his Democratic colleagues of wanting to "blow it through" Congress "and go home," preemptively explaining his later request for the read-thru.

As of last month, more than 10 million people were still out of work, according to The Washington Post.

States first began fully reopening their economies this week, in Texas and Mississippi—a decision that comes as vaccinations are still being rolled out, and one that received blunt criticism from President Joe Biden.