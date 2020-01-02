Ron Howard Calls Donald Trump a 'Self-Serving, Dishonest, Morally Bankrupt Ego Maniac'

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty; Aurelien Meunier/Getty

Ron Howard didn’t pull any punches in a New Year’s Day tweet blasting President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the famed director responded to a number of tweets about his political views, including a question asking why many Hollywood stars view Trump negatively.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard, 65, said.

Before becoming president, Trump’s long-running reality show The Apprentice helped him become a household name in the early 2000s.

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020



RELATED: Ron Howard Opens Up About Marrying His High School Sweetheart: ‘There Was Never Anybody Else’

The Academy Award-winning director also responded to a handful of replies to his tweet, including one where he said the first vote he ever cast was in 1972 for Republican president Richard Nixon.

Howard previously appeared in a campaign spot produced by Funny or Die for then-presidential candidate Barack Obama, when Obama first ran for president in 2008.

RELATED: Trump Live-Tweets His Own Impeachment: ‘An Assault on the Republican Party!’

the first vote i ever cast was for #Nixon in ‘72 https://t.co/P3Hz4kgvFz — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 2, 2020

Recently, Trump became the third president in American history to be impeached in December, when the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for his role in the Ukraine scandal.

The president has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly characterizing the impeachment investigation as a “sham” and a “witch hunt” on social media.

RELATED: Republican Senator James Lankford Says Donald Trump Is Not a Good Role Model for Young People

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty

“It’s constructive to hear differing opinions and weigh them as you continue to broaden your knowledge and refine your own point of view,” Howard tweeted later, in response to another user.

The Frost/Nixon director has been vocal about his disdain for Trump before, criticizing Trump on Twitter throughout his presidency.

Howard shot down any tongue-in-cheek hopes that he’d run for office in the future, though, as his followers started asking for him to run against Trump in 2020.

“That is very flattering, but I assure you I (am) not qualified,” Howard said. “We need qualified and dedicated elected leaders.”