Ron DeSantis sparked one of the most talked-about moments from Monday's Florida gubernatorial debate — by not saying anything at all.

The Florida governor was asked by opponent, Democrat Charlie Crist, whether he planned to serve his full term as governor.

As DeSantis was blasting the policies of Democrats including President Joe Biden, Crist interjected.

"You talk about Joe Biden a lot — I understand you think you're going to be running against him, I can see how you might get confused. But you're running for governor," the Democrat said.

Crist, 66, continued: "You're running for governor. Why don't you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you're reelected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor? Yes or no?"

In a moment that quickly went viral, DeSantis, 44, stared straight ahead and didn't respond, even as Crist continued to press.

The moderator later noted that the candidates were not approved to ask one another questions, but Crist latched on to the moment, bringing it up again at the close of the debate.

"Let me remind the viewers: He wouldn't even answer you if he would stay four years if you reelect him as your governor," Crist said. "You're running for governor. You're asking them to vote for you for governor. At a minimum, you ought to be able to tell them, if you get reelected, you'll serve as governor."

As Crist pointed out, DeSantis has been widely rumored to be mulling a run for president in 2024 — a job that, if he got it, would require leaving the governor's office two years early.

For his part, DeSantis has demurred when asked about his presidential ambitions.

"I just do my job and we work hard … I hear all this stuff and honestly it's nonsense," he said last September.

Various reports suggest that former Republican President Donald Trump — who endorsed DeSantis' first gubernatorial bid and was once a close ally of the governor — is none too happy with the governor's rise on the political scene.

Sources speaking to The New York Times in a story published in January claimed that Trump (who is widely rumored to be mulling another presidential run) is angry that DeSantis won't rule out running against him for president in 2024.

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Trump was toying with the idea of announcing his own 2024 run near Tallahassee — the Florida capital — to attract media attention.

"There has been some light shining on Ron DeSantis, which angers Trump," the political source said. "The team wants to try and scare DeSantis by securing as much Republican support for Trump as possible."

A spokeswoman for DeSantis said in an earlier statement to PEOPLE that any alleged rift between the two was a "fabricated media narrative." But Trump himself is growing increasingly vocal about being at odds with the Florida governor, saying in a social media post over the weekend that DeSantis' endorsement of a Colorado Senate candidate was a "BIG MISTAKE."

Crist, meanwhile, won the state's Democratic nomination for governor 11 years after serving in the role as a Republican.

The current gubernatorial race marks Crist's third run for Florida governor. His first, as a Republican, was successful, and he served as governor from 2007 to 2011. He became an independent in 2010, launching an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate and ultimately losing to Marco Rubio.

In 2012, Crist officially joined the Democratic Party and launched another bid for governor in 2014. He lost to Republican Rick Scott, but in 2016 was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.