Gov. Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: 'She Faces the Test of Her Life'

"Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up," DeSantis said in a statement Monday

Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Monday about the health of his "beloved wife."

"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," Gov. DeSantis, 43, said in a statement. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up."

The DeSantis family includes a son Mason, 3, and two daughters — Madison, 4, and Mamie, 18 months, who was born while her father was in office.

Casey, 41, is active in her husband's administration, spearheading several major initiatives focused primarily on mental health and substance abuse during his time in the governor's mansion. She is also a key adviser to the governor and keeps an office at the Capitol in Tallahassee, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

A native of Troy, Ohio, an Emmy-winning television career brought Casey to Florida where she worked on air for a local news and lifestyle show, First Coast Living, and for the PGA Tour as a producer and host.

She met her husband while practicing her golf game at a driving range.

"I kept looking over my shoulder because I wanted the bucket of balls that somebody had left," she told NBC's First Coast News in 2018. "As I'm looking over behind me, Ron is over there. He thinks I'm looking at him. I was really looking at the balls. Long story short we started to talk and that's how we met."

Casey has said the governor — who is no stranger to scrutiny and controversy at work — is a hands-on father when he's at home with her and he kids.

"He does a good job" with chores like dish-washing and diaper-changing, Casey told First Coast News. "I'm very appreciative of the job he does when he gets the chance to be home."

She has also expressed gratitude for her husband's support on the policy work she's accomplished in Florida. "He's always been a guy that's been pushing me in the right direction to succeed and I think that's very special," she also said in the interview with First Coast News.

When it comes to taking an active and high-profile role in her husband's administration, Casey summed up her reasons by saying, "When much is given, much is expected."