Ron DeSantis Mocked for 'Pudding Fingers' in New MAGA Ad, Escalating Trump's Feud with Florida Governor

The 30-second ad is centered around reports that the Florida governor ate pudding with his fingers in March 2019

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 02:26 PM
Trump & Ron DeSantis
Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty, CHENEY ORR/AFP via Getty

Tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are building ahead of an expected 2024 showdown for the Republican presidential nomination.

A new ad released by pro–Donald Trump super PAC MAGA Inc hit out at the governor, centering the 30-second video around reports that DeSantis has eaten pudding with his fingers. Originally reported in the Daily Beast, two sources alleged that the governor ate the dessert with three fingers while on a private plane ride from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C. in March 2019.

"Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don't belong, and we're not just talking about pudding," the ad begins, showing a man's fingers dip into a cup of pudding.

The ad then ran through numerous reports about DeSantis' stances on policy from social security to retirement. Citing a report from Business Insider, the ad highlighted the politician's previous support of cuts to social security and medicare — according to CNN, he supported the privatization of Medicare and social security during his initial campaign for Congress in 2012.

DeSantis' congressional voting history is also highlighted in the ad, which cites votes made by the governor between 2013 and 2015 in Congress related to raising the retirement age to 70 years old and cutting social security. DeSantis represented Florida's 6th congressional district in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018.

"Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money," the ad concludes. "Oh, and somebody get this man a spoon."

In March, Piers Morgan asked the Florida governor about the pudding reports, to which he replied, "I don't remember ever doing that."

"Maybe when I was a kid," DeSantis, 44, continued, before arguing that if pudding is the worst controversy about him, he's fine with it.

"But it's interesting. You know, there's a lot of people when they go at you, sometimes they have, like, really good ammunition, like, you're a crook, you did this, you did that. For me, they're talking about pudding. Like is that really the best you got? Okay, bring it on."

The attack ad comes after tensions have been building between the two Republicans in recent months.

In one of his first public appearances after announcing a 2024 campaign, Trump lashed out at DeSantis.

Trump told the Associated Press that it would be "a great act of disloyalty" if DeSantis — who he endorsed for Florida governor in 2018, helping the congressman secure the seat — were to run against him in the Republican primary.

"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," Trump, 76, told the AP, before claiming that his endorsement of DeSantis is what led the Republican to clinch his first race for governor. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."

Former US president Donald Trump appears in court at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023.
SETH WENIG/POOL/AFP via Getty

The former president — who was indicted in March by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts in relation to hush money payments he allegedly made to two women — later said that he considers the potential run "very disloyal."

"But, it's not about loyalty — to me it is, it's always about loyalty. But for a lot of people, it's not about that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

DeSantis has not yet confirmed whether he will make a bid for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, but MAGA Inc's ad hints at a campaign that most Americans are anticipating.

In the wake of Trump's indictment last month, some political experts have noted that the legal issues could serve as a distraction for him and voters ahead of the next election, potentially creating an opportunity for another Republican candidate to rise in the polls.

Even so, DeSantis called the indictment "un-American" in a tweet. "The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," he wrote.

Related Articles
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Lashes Out at Ron DeSantis Amid Rumors of a 2024 Campaign: 'It's Always About Loyalty'
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Workshopping Nicknames Like 'Meatball Ron' for Ron DeSantis
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Claims Ron DeSantis 'Begged Him' for Gubernatorial Endorsement: 'Tears Coming Down from His Eyes'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ; Marianne Williamson; Senator Tim Scott
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
What Donald Trump's Indictment Means for Ron DeSantis — and Other GOP Presidential Contenders
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Affirms Plans for 2024 Reelection Campaign — 'But We're Not Prepared to Announce It Yet'
President Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol
Why Joe Biden Keeps Pushing Back His Expected Reelection Announcement
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Can Donald Trump Be President Now That He's Been Indicted? Your Burning Questions Answered
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home
Donald Trump Warns of 'Death and Destruction' Ahead of Possible Indictment in N.Y.C.
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Ron DeSantis Moves to Apply Florida's Restrictive 'Don't Say Gay' Law in High School Classrooms
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Slammed For Writing He Was 'Culturally' Raised in the Midwest, But 'Geographically' in Tampa
trump-stormy-daniels.jpg
Will Donald Trump Be Arrested? Everything to Know About His Indictment in Stormy Daniels Case
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.
Many Republicans Skip Top GOP Conference amid Organizer's Groping Allegations
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake 'Wants to Be' Trump's Running Mate, Source Says: 'She Is Working the Deal'
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Says Trump Won't Win 2024 General Election: 'Loser, Loser, Loser, Loser'