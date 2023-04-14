Ron DeSantis Mocked for 'Pudding Fingers' in New MAGA Ad, Escalating Trump's Feud with Florida Governor

Tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are building ahead of an expected 2024 showdown for the Republican presidential nomination.

A new ad released by pro–Donald Trump super PAC MAGA Inc hit out at the governor, centering the 30-second video around reports that DeSantis has eaten pudding with his fingers. Originally reported in the Daily Beast, two sources alleged that the governor ate the dessert with three fingers while on a private plane ride from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C. in March 2019.

"Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don't belong, and we're not just talking about pudding," the ad begins, showing a man's fingers dip into a cup of pudding.

The ad then ran through numerous reports about DeSantis' stances on policy from social security to retirement. Citing a report from Business Insider, the ad highlighted the politician's previous support of cuts to social security and medicare — according to CNN, he supported the privatization of Medicare and social security during his initial campaign for Congress in 2012.

DeSantis' congressional voting history is also highlighted in the ad, which cites votes made by the governor between 2013 and 2015 in Congress related to raising the retirement age to 70 years old and cutting social security. DeSantis represented Florida's 6th congressional district in the House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018.

"Tell Ron DeSantis to keep his pudding fingers off our money," the ad concludes. "Oh, and somebody get this man a spoon."

In March, Piers Morgan asked the Florida governor about the pudding reports, to which he replied, "I don't remember ever doing that."

"Maybe when I was a kid," DeSantis, 44, continued, before arguing that if pudding is the worst controversy about him, he's fine with it.

"But it's interesting. You know, there's a lot of people when they go at you, sometimes they have, like, really good ammunition, like, you're a crook, you did this, you did that. For me, they're talking about pudding. Like is that really the best you got? Okay, bring it on."

The attack ad comes after tensions have been building between the two Republicans in recent months.

In one of his first public appearances after announcing a 2024 campaign, Trump lashed out at DeSantis.

Trump told the Associated Press that it would be "a great act of disloyalty" if DeSantis — who he endorsed for Florida governor in 2018, helping the congressman secure the seat — were to run against him in the Republican primary.

"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," Trump, 76, told the AP, before claiming that his endorsement of DeSantis is what led the Republican to clinch his first race for governor. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."

The former president — who was indicted in March by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 felony counts in relation to hush money payments he allegedly made to two women — later said that he considers the potential run "very disloyal."

"But, it's not about loyalty — to me it is, it's always about loyalty. But for a lot of people, it's not about that."

DeSantis has not yet confirmed whether he will make a bid for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, but MAGA Inc's ad hints at a campaign that most Americans are anticipating.

In the wake of Trump's indictment last month, some political experts have noted that the legal issues could serve as a distraction for him and voters ahead of the next election, potentially creating an opportunity for another Republican candidate to rise in the polls.

Even so, DeSantis called the indictment "un-American" in a tweet. "The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," he wrote.