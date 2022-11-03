Ron DeSantis May Be Reconsidering a Presidential Run Against Trump: Report

Amid reports that Donald Trump could announce his next run for the presidency within the next few weeks, sources tell Vanity Fair the future is less certain for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was widely rumored to be mulling a run of his own.

DeSantis, who was elected Florida governor in 2018, is likely to cruise to reelection next week, according to polls. But as his reputation has risen, rumors have circulated that DeSantis could launch a run for the presidency in 2024 — which could pit him against Trump.

Vanity Fair cites "four prominent Republicans" who say DeSantis has indicated that he would not launch a campaign against the former president.

"He's led them to believe he will not run if Trump does," one source — identified as a Republican briefed on donor conversations — told the outlet.

Another source told Vanity Fair DeSantis may still be mulling a campaign for the presidency, but one that would be put on pause for another four years.

"He can walk into the presidency in 2028 without pissing off Trump or Florida," the source told VF. "What would you rather do? Be the governor of Florida for certain or go run for president?"

DeSantis has remained tight-lipped on his plans, telling reporters last year that a White House bid is not on his radar.

"I just do my job and we work hard … I hear all this stuff and honestly it's nonsense," he said at the time.

The reporting about DeSantis comes as the Associated Press reported earlier this week that aides to former president Trump are "making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign" — and that it could come soon after Tuesday's elections, when Trump could "capitalize on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party's nomination."

Various reports have suggested that the former president is none too happy with the Florida governor's rise on the political scene, with sources speaking to The New York Times in January saying that Trump was angry that DeSantis won't rule out running against him for president in 2024.

Other sources have backed that up.

"Donald thinks DeSantis owes his political career to him, and this has caused political friction," a longtime New York business friend of Trump's told PEOPLE in June. "Plus, they were never close friends. They never mixed well."