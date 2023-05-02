Ron DeSantis Polling at Low Levels Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, amid mounting speculation that he will soon announce a presidential campaign, is facing an unexpected challenge: new poll numbers, which show his popularity among Republicans already waning.

A recent Fox News poll shows DeSantis polling at 21% among Republicans — just slightly above the 19% that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine conspiracist and controversial member of the Kennedy family, is receiving on the Democratic side.

The poll numbers are noteworthy considering the optimism about a DeSantis campaign among some Republicans following his November reelection as governor. While Trump-endorsed candidates suffered losses throughout the country during the midterms, DeSantis himself won in a landslide.

At the time, some speculated that the Florida lawmaker could prove a major threat to former President Donald Trump, who announced his presidential campaign in November.

But since then, DeSantis has moved further to the right, alienating some of those who previously supported him.

At least one top Republican donor told the Financial Times he would not be financing a DeSantis presidential run, due to the governor's extreme social positions, including "his stance on abortion and book banning."

That donor, Thomas Peterffy, told the outlet: "I am more reluctant to back him. We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them."

Others have pounced on DeSantis for his now year-long fight with Disney World — a cultural and tourism juggernaut that produces a more-than $75.2 billion annual economic impact for Florida.

The feud with Disney stems from DeSantis' support of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill — a measure the governor endorsed and signed into law that restricts classroom discussion around gender identity and sexual orientation.

Weeks after Disney issued a statement saying the bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," DeSantis began publicly rebuking Disney and asking state lawmakers to consider ending deals that allowed the company special privileges and certain tax exemptions.

Disney recently sued DeSantis, alleging retaliation — but the damage has gone beyond the legal world, with the continued fight with the company leading high-profile Republicans to distance themselves from the man who had been seen as something of a frontrunner in a potential matchup with Trump.

Chris Christie suggested DeSantis isn't a true conservative, based on his attempts at placing further restrictions on a private company.

Trump also weighed in, writing in a social media post that the Disney fight was "so unnecessary, a political STUNT" and adding: "Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor — In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer."

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, in an earlier interview with CNBC, said the Disney feud is "beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, limited-government Republican would be prepared to do."