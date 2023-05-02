Ron DeSantis Polling at Low Levels Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Campaign Launch

According to a new survey by Fox News, the Florida governor is polling at 21% among Republicans — around the same level as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. among Democrats

By Staff Author
Published on May 2, 2023 01:22 PM
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: AP Photo/Phil Sears

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, amid mounting speculation that he will soon announce a presidential campaign, is facing an unexpected challenge: new poll numbers, which show his popularity among Republicans already waning.

A recent Fox News poll shows DeSantis polling at 21% among Republicans — just slightly above the 19% that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine conspiracist and controversial member of the Kennedy family, is receiving on the Democratic side.

The poll numbers are noteworthy considering the optimism about a DeSantis campaign among some Republicans following his November reelection as governor. While Trump-endorsed candidates suffered losses throughout the country during the midterms, DeSantis himself won in a landslide.

At the time, some speculated that the Florida lawmaker could prove a major threat to former President Donald Trump, who announced his presidential campaign in November.

But since then, DeSantis has moved further to the right, alienating some of those who previously supported him.

At least one top Republican donor told the Financial Times he would not be financing a DeSantis presidential run, due to the governor's extreme social positions, including "his stance on abortion and book banning."

That donor, Thomas Peterffy, told the outlet: "I am more reluctant to back him. We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them."

Others have pounced on DeSantis for his now year-long fight with Disney World — a cultural and tourism juggernaut that produces a more-than $75.2 billion annual economic impact for Florida.

The feud with Disney stems from DeSantis' support of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill — a measure the governor endorsed and signed into law that restricts classroom discussion around gender identity and sexual orientation.

Weeks after Disney issued a statement saying the bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," DeSantis began publicly rebuking Disney and asking state lawmakers to consider ending deals that allowed the company special privileges and certain tax exemptions.

Disney recently sued DeSantis, alleging retaliation — but the damage has gone beyond the legal world, with the continued fight with the company leading high-profile Republicans to distance themselves from the man who had been seen as something of a frontrunner in a potential matchup with Trump.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Chris Christie suggested DeSantis isn't a true conservative, based on his attempts at placing further restrictions on a private company.

Trump also weighed in, writing in a social media post that the Disney fight was "so unnecessary, a political STUNT" and adding: "Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor — In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer."

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, in an earlier interview with CNBC, said the Disney feud is "beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, limited-government Republican would be prepared to do."

Related Articles
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert Poses with T-Shirt Calling AR-15 'Cordless Hole Puncher' on Same Day as Tx. Mass Shooting
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sparks Outrage After Referring to Mass Shooting Victims as 'Illegal Immigrants'
Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter, 2, Dead After Drowning in a Pool
Visitors stand in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" in the Accademia Gallery in Florence, Italy, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Fla. Principal Forced to Resign for Showing Students Michelangelo's 'David' Visits Sculpture
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Lobbies for National Latino Museum: 'Big Thing I Want to Do Before I Die' (Exclusive)
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
Everything Joe Biden — and Celebs — Said About His Age at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
US President Joe Biden attends the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 29, 2023.
The Funniest Moments from President Joe Biden's 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner Speech
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner speak onstage during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Brittney and Cherelle Griner to Attend Correspondents' Dinner with CBS News in Full-Circle Moment (Exclusive)
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte
Montana Governor's Nonbinary Child Asks Him to Reject State's Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Jerry Springer posing for a portrait before his Cambridge Union address at The Cambridge Union on November 5, 2015
A Look Back on Jerry Springer's Forgotten Political Career, from Advising RFK to Serving as Cincinnati Mayor
WSJ correspondent Evan Gershkovich attends a court hearing of the Moscow City Court
WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison
Erica Bergeron
Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel, center, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defense lawyer David Kenner, right, arrives at federal court for his trial in an alleged campaign finance conspiracy, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Washington.
Fugees Rapper Pras Michel Found Guilty in $100M Political Conspiracy Case
Joseph Moore KKK infiltrator rollout 5/8
How an FBI Informant Infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan to Prevent Prison Guards from Lynching a Black Man
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks on a motion to ban her from the Montana House of Representatives, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Republicans in Montana barred transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from the House floor for the rest of the 2023 session on Wednesday, in retribution for protests against a decision to silence her for saying to colleagues you will “see the blood on your hands” over their votes to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender children. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)
Montana Republicans Ban State's Only Trans Lawmaker Rep. Zooey Zephyr from House Floor
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Angelina Jolie and Son Maddox Attend State Dinner with President Biden and South Korean President