Ron DeSantis, a GOP congressman running for governor of Florida, has released a campaign video in which he teaches his toddler daughter to “build the wall” with toy blocks.

In the ad, Casey DeSantis, the candidate’s wife, begins, “Everyone knows my husband Ron DeSantis is endorsed by President Trump, but he’s also an amazing dad. Ron loves playing with the kids.”

The video then shows DeSantis instructing his daughter, Madison, to “build the wall” as she piles up toy blocks; reading Trump’s The Art of the Deal to his infant son, Mason; encouraging Madison to repeat “Make American Great Again”; and cooing “big league” (or is it “bigly”?) to Mason as the baby wears a pro-Trump onesie.

“People say Ron’s all Trump, but he is so much more,” DeSantis’ wife concludes. “I just thought you should know.”

Trump endorsed DeSantis, who is running against Adam Putnam in the Republican primary on August 28, on Twitter in December, June and July. In his June endorsement, Trump wrote, “Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes – Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!”

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Trump will speak in support of DeSantis at a rally on Tuesday, the same day that the ad began airing throughout Florida.

Twitter users on the left and right were quick to react to the ad. While some found it humorous, others accused DeSantis of being “complicit” in Trump’s agenda, “fawning” over the president, and sending the wrong message to children.

One tweeter wrote: “The Trump administration has unapologetically deported parents separated from their children due to Trump policy. Ron DeSantis filmed an ad ‘building a wall’ with his young daughter, in an 30 second spot on what complicity looks like.”

Another critic said: “In a new campaign ad, [DeSantis] teaches his daughter how to “build the wall” with toy blocks. WTF? We should teach children how to build bridges, not walls.”