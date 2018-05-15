The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Was Once So Angry at Donald Trump That He Stabbed a Table

Disliking Donald Trump is nothing new for Rolling Stones rocker Keith Richards. In fact, the guitarist told the BBC that back in 1989, he was once so angry with the then-real estate mogul that he pulled out a knife and stabbed a table.

Richards told the BBC in a new interview that when Trump was promoting the Rolling Stones’ “Steel Wheels” tour dates in Atlantic City in 1989, the band arrived to one gig find it billed as “Donald Trump presents the Rolling Stones” — with the legendary band’s moniker in much smaller letters than Trump’s own name.

“I got out my trusty blade, stuck it in the table and said: ‘You have to get rid of this man!’ ” Richards told the BBC.

“Now America has to get rid of him,” Richards added. “Don’t say I didn’t warn you!”

The Huffington Post reports that concert promoter Michael Cohl told a similar story to the Los Angeles Times in 2015, recalling that when Trump showed up to the Atlantic City venue: “Keith pulls out his knife and slams it on the table and says, ‘What the hell do I have you for? Do I have to go over there and fire him myself? One of us is leaving the building – either him or us.’ ”

In 2015, amid Trump’s controversial presidential campaign, Richards expressed conflicting feelings about the future president. He told Billboard that he found Trump “refreshing” and said he “cut through a lot of crap.”

But Richards added, “Can you imagine President Trump? The worst nightmare. But we can’t say that. Because it could happen. This is one of the wonders of this country. Who would’ve thought Ronald Reagan could be president?”

Richards’ bandmate, Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, also commented on Trump in the new BBC interview, which comes amid the band’s “No Filter” European tour.

Jagger took issue with the president’s playing of the Rolling Stones’ hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” after his election-night victory speech.

“It’s a funny song for a play-out song — a drowsy ballad about drugs in Chelsea! It’s kind of weird,” Jagger said. “He couldn’t be persuaded to use something else.”