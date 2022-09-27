Trump Ally Roger Stone Told a Film Crew 'Let's Get Right to the Violence' a Day Before Capitol Riots

The forthcoming hearing by the U.S. House committee investigating the riots of Jan. 6, 2021, is expected to feature clips taken by documentary filmmakers of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone, in which the political adviser calls for "violence" in footage taken one day before the riots.

Clips from the documentary — called A Storm Foretold and expected to be released later this year — have been obtained by various outlets including CNN and The Washington Post.

The Post reports that footage shows Stone saying: "F--- the voting, let's get right to the violence. Shoot to kill. See an antifa? Shoot to kill. Fuck 'em. Done with this bull----."

According to the Post, Stone then hedges his remarks by saying he is "only kidding," adding: "We renounce violence completely," he said. "We totally renounce violence. The left is the only ones who engage in violence."

Stone, 69, was convicted in 2020 of seven charges — including lying to Congress under oath, obstruction of a congressional investigation and tampering with a witness during the Trump-Russia investigation.

But just days before he was to report to a federal prison to begin serving a 40-month term, then-President Trump commuted his prison sentence.

Roger Stone. Nathan Posner/Shutterstock

Speaking to the Post, the director of the documentary, Christoffer Guldbrandsen, said he spent "nearly three years" with Stone and other Trump allies, and "realized what we saw after the 2020 election and Jan. 6 was not the culmination but the beginning of an antidemocratic movement in the United States."

The outlet further reports that the committee has narrowed in on six hours of footage obtained during the three-year filmmaking process.

The next Jan. 6 hearing is scheduled to begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET. It will be the first public hearing held since July.

So far, all of the public hearings have featured new revelations about the events leading up to the attacks and how Trump and his allies responded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

But a lot has happened for the former president over the summer, while the hearings were on hiatus. Since the last House Committee hearing, the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for classified information (which they found) and New York Attorney General Letitia James sued him and his adult children over various real estate and business dealings.

Those investigations are just a handful of the myriad legal issues Trump's faced since he left the White House in January 2021.