Infamous Trump Friend and Aide Served with Lawsuit on Live Radio: 'Holy Smokes'

Longtime Donald Trump friend and adviser Roger Stone was served this week with legal papers related to a Capitol riot lawsuit — and, as fate would have it, Stone was interrupted during a live radio broadcast while speaking about the former president.

Stone, 68, was speaking on a St. Louis radio broadcast about the importance of Trump launching another presidential campaign when he said a process server was knocking on his his door, according to audio of the program shared to Twitter.

"Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit," Stone said in the clip, later adding: "All right, I have just been served in the Jan. 6 lawsuit — live, right here on your radio show. This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we're out of toilet paper today."

In response one of the hosts of the show could be heard saying, "Holy smokes."

Stone, a self-described political "dirty trickster," was among the Trump allies sued by a group of Capitol Police officers for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot, in which throngs of the former president's supporters overwhelmed law enforcement during a joint session of Congress to certify Trump's election loss.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in August, alleges that the defendants (including Stone and Trump) used force, threats and intimidation in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Stone has said he did nothing wrong, and he was not seen at the Capitol on Jan. 6, though he did appear at a rally one day prior, in which he pushed for "an epic struggle for the future of this country."

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Trump — who has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the election he lost was "rigged" against him — had called on a group of his supporters on Jan. 6 to "fight like hell" and spoke approvingly of their march to the Capitol, where the House and Senate had gathered to ratify the Nov. 3 election for Joe Biden.

The mob temporarily delayed that process while lawmakers were evacuated as the rioters breached Capitol doors, ransacked offices and assaulted police.

One week after the attack at the Capitol, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the second time during his term in office. He was then acquitted in a largely party-line vote by the Senate.

Stone, a longtime Trump ally who falls in and out of his confidence, has faced other legal troubles. Stone was convicted in November 2020 of seven charges — including lying to Congress under oath, obstruction of a congressional investigation and tampering with a witness during the Trump-Russia investigation.

Just days before he was to report to a federal prison to begin serving a 40-month term, however, Trump, in his final days in office, commuted Stone's prison sentence.

According to the Department of Justice, Stone tried to hinder the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and what the Trump campaign knew about that.

Part of House investigation included Russia's involvement in the release of damaging Democratic emails via WikiLeaks in 2016.