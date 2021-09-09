Woman Whose Conception Sparked Roe v. Wade Case Breaks Silence: 'I'm Keeping a Secret But I Hate It'

Shelley Lynn Thornton, now 51, is the daughter of Norma McCorvey, who was Jane Roe in the landmark Supreme Court case that secured the legal right to abortion

For the first time, the child of Jane Roe in the Roe v. Wade case is speaking out, sharing her identity and her complex viewpoints on family and the right to choose.

The Family Roe author Joshua Prager interviewed countless individuals connected to the landmark Supreme Court case, writing for The Atlantic a new piece that identifies Shelley Lynn Thornton, now 51, as the center of the historical event.

In March 1970, Norma McCorvey, a pregnant waitress in Dallas, sued Dallas County District Attorney Henry Wade and took on Texas' restrictive laws against abortions under the pseudonym Jane Roe. She won the case — and pregnant people secured abortion rights — but McCorvey went on to give birth since the court proceedings took years.

The final decision was announced in January 1973, and Shelley was born on June 2, 1970.

McCorvey's child was placed for adoption. A woman named Ruth Schmidt and her soon-to-be husband Billy Thornton adopted the baby at the time.

Shelley told Prager about finding out about her birth mother as a teen, having complicated views on abortion — that shifted as she learned about the court case — and how those on opposing sides of the controversial subject tried to use her to advance their agendas.

"I want everyone to understand that this is something I've chosen to do," she said of speaking out. She also added, "... Secrets and lies are, like, the two worst things in the whole world. I'm keeping a secret, but I hate it."

McCorvey gave birth to three children, all of whom were placed for adoption. She died in 2017 at age 69. Shelley eventually met with her half-sisters Melissa and Jennifer, but she avoided her birth mother, only having contentious phone calls over the years.

"When someone's pregnant with a baby and they don't want that baby, that person develops knowing they're not wanted," said Shelley, who also opened up about struggling with depression and anxiety.

She later recalled a heated 1994 phone call with McCorvey: "I was like, 'What?! I'm supposed to thank you for getting knocked up … and then giving me away?' I told her I would never, ever thank her for not aborting me."

When Shelley became pregnant for the first time, she considered her options. "I guess I don't understand why it's a government concern," she recalled thinking, Prager reports. But she ultimately decided abortion was "not part of who I was." She married husband Doug in March 1991 and then welcomed a baby boy, followed by two daughters in 1999 and 2000.

"I knew what I didn't want to do," she said of raising her son. "I didn't want to ever make him feel that he was a burden or unloved."

Texas recently passed the restrictive Senate Bill 8 that essentially eliminates the rights of Roe v. Wade. The bill prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, which is before most people know they're pregnant. The bill also does not allow exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of incest or rape.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement earlier this month, "This decision is not the last word on Roe v. Wade, and we will not stand by and allow our nation to go back to the days of back-alley abortions. We will not abide by cash incentives for virtual vigilantes and intimidation for patients. We will use every lever of our Administration to defend the right to safe and legal abortion — and to strengthen that right."