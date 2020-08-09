Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Slams Eric Trump for Sharing Viral Video of Her Late Father

Eric Trump shared an old stand-up video of Robin Williams poking fun at former Vice President Joe Biden during a comedy show

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda is speaking out after video of the late comedian was shared on social media by President Donald Trump's son Eric.

On Thursday, Eric, 36, retweeted an old video of Robin, who died in 2014, mocking former Vice President Joe Biden, 77, in a clip that reads, "Robin Williams Just Savages Joe Biden."

"We still have great comedy out there, there's always rambling Joe Biden, what the f---," Robin said in the clip to a crowd during a comedy show. "Joe says s— that even people with turrets go, 'No. What is going on?' "

Two days after Eric shared the 2009 stand-up clip, Zelda, who is the daughter of Robin and film producer Marsha Garces Williams, fired back at the president's son on Twitter.

"While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad," she wrote on Saturday. "I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage.'"

"Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️," Zelda, 31, added.

Zelda's clapback comes just two weeks after she mourned her late father's death on social media in honor of what would have been Robin's 69th birthday.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today," she wrote on Twitter, later sharing screenshots of all the places she donated to.

Robin died by suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, a type of brain disease that affected his thinking, memory and movement control. It is the second-most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

Since her father's death, Zelda has been open on social media about her grief. In 2018, she posted a lengthy message before his birthday describing the mixed emotions she felt that day.

“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Zelda captioned a father-daughter photo.

"These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all," she wrote. "For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back.

“So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace," Zelda said, adding to her followers, "Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too."