Robert Mueller and Donald Trump Jr. Cross Paths at D.C. Airport — 'And Yes, There Is a Photo'

Here’s an encounter of an awkward kind.

Donald Trump Jr. and special counsel Robert Mueller III were spotted just feet away from each other on Friday morning at Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport, Politico reports.

They were both waiting for flights at the 35X gate in what Politico is hailing as the best “spotted” entry in its Playbook section’s history.

Trump Jr., in a tan baseball cap and green short-sleeve shirt, is standing along a wall on his phone (in the top right of the photo) while Mueller sits in the gate area reading (in the bottom left of the photo).

The airport run-in comes on the heels of CNN’s report Thursday night that President Donald Trump‘s former attorney, Michael Cohen, has reportedly claimed that Trump Jr. told the president in advance about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Sources told CNN that Cohen is reportedly willing to discuss the matter with Mueller, who is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. (Trump took to Twitter Friday morning to deny having prior knowledge of the meeting. Trump Jr. has denied that his father knew about the Trump Tower meeting before it took place, including in a testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last year.)

Twitter had some fun with the chance encounter between Trump Jr. and Mueller.

