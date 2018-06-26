Robert Kennedy's Grandson to Marry Former CIA Officer at Family's Fabled Hyannis Port Compound

The Kennedy clan is getting ready to celebrate another wedding.

Robert F. Kennedy III is set to marry former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox at the family’s storied compound on July 9, his father, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., confirmed to Town & Country.

And the bride-to-be has the iconic family’s seal of approval: “Everybody is excited,” Kennedy Jr. told the publication. “We love her.”

The groom’s father added that he is personally “really happy” about the upcoming wedding.

Amaryllis Fox/Instagram

Robert Kennedy III, 33, has been quietly dating Fox for about a year, according to the New York Post, which first reported the news of the upcoming nuptials.

In her Twitter bio, Fox describes herself as a “writer, peace activist [and] former CIA clandestine service operative.”

It also appears she shares the Kennedy family’s penchant for service, further describing herself as an “advocate of compassionate engagement and strategic nonviolence at home and overseas.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kennedy Jr. told Town & Country his son’s wedding celebration will be similar to his 2014 wedding to actress Cheryl Hines. (His son’s mom is first wife Emily Black.)

“[It] is going to be kind of a clambake, which is the same thing Cheryl and I did and it worked,” he said.

News of the wedding comes less than three weeks after the Kennedy family marked the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the groom-to-be’s grandfather Robert F. Kennedy, on June 6, 1968.