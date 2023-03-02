Congressman Honors Beyoncé with Impassioned Speech on the House Floor: 'Now and Forever the Moment'

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is getting the recognition she deserves as a role model on so many levels.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, a newly elected member of Congress, commemorated the global superstar, 41, in a speech Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives:

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women's History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well," Garcia, 45, began. "She's an icon, a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I want to celebrate none other than who I believe is the queen of pop and R & B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter."

Continuing of the "Break My Soul" singer, Garcia said: "Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She's a creator and an artist."

"Beyoncé's also a role model for millions across the country," he emphasized. "She's stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history."

Just like Beyoncé, who scooped up multiple honors from the virtual NAACP awards on Saturday, Garcia proudly serves and inspires the underrepresented.

The Peruvian U.S. citizen, who immigrated to the United States with his mother when he was young, worked as mayor of Long Beach, Calif., from 2014 to 2022. According to his website, Garcia said he was running for Congress "so that every kid can have the same shot" that his mother "and this country gave me."

After losing his mother and stepfather to COVID, Garcia fought even harder to make a difference in his state and in this country. Married to Matthew Mendez Garcia, a professor at Cal State University, Garcia is the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress. Notably, he was also the first Mayor of Long Beach to have appointed "a majority of women to city commissions and boards."

Speaking on Wednesday of what Beyoncé personally means to him, Rep. Garcia quoted lyrics from the icon's 2013 song "Yoncé, while expressing that seeing her perform with her former group Destiny's Child was "life-changing": "I became an instant fan then and I've been a huge fan ever since."

Speaking to PEOPLE in January of losing his first role models, his parents, Garcia said how he continues his work in their honor throughout his political rise.

"Not having them here is difficult," Garcia told PEOPLE. "My mom immigrated here. We grew up very, very poor and she worked as a healthcare worker at the same clinic for more than 25 years. To go from immigrant to seeing her son sworn into Congress would be a huge deal. I know they are observing from afar, and having them be a part of this is really important."

"That young boy was grateful to be here in this country," Garcia said, "he was thankful to be given the chance to one day become a U.S. citizen. So many kids don't get that opportunity. It's meaningful that now I have that opportunity to represent and fight for kids like that across the country."