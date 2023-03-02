Congressman Honors Beyoncé with Impassioned Speech on the House Floor: 'Now and Forever the Moment'

The new member of Congress commemorated the global superstar in a speech Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives

By
Published on March 2, 2023 11:23 AM
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is getting the recognition she deserves as a role model on so many levels.

California Rep. Robert Garcia, a newly elected member of Congress, commemorated the global superstar, 41, in a speech Wednesday on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives:

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to commemorate the end of Black History Month and the beginning of Women's History Month by honoring an individual who represents both so well," Garcia, 45, began. "She's an icon, a legend, and she is now and forever the moment. I want to celebrate none other than who I believe is the queen of pop and R & B: Beyoncé Knowles Carter."

Continuing of the "Break My Soul" singer, Garcia said: "Now a few weeks ago, this brown-skinned girl out of H-town won her 32nd Grammy, giving her the most Grammy wins of all time. But Beyoncé is so much more than a performer and a singer. She's a creator and an artist."

"Beyoncé's also a role model for millions across the country," he emphasized. "She's stood up for voting rights, for feminism, for women and girls, for my community — the LGBTQ+ community. For my generation and others, she simply is the greatest of all time. Her story is history."

Just like Beyoncé, who scooped up multiple honors from the virtual NAACP awards on Saturday, Garcia proudly serves and inspires the underrepresented.

The Peruvian U.S. citizen, who immigrated to the United States with his mother when he was young, worked as mayor of Long Beach, Calif., from 2014 to 2022. According to his website, Garcia said he was running for Congress "so that every kid can have the same shot" that his mother "and this country gave me."

Representative Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, poses for a portrait while touring the Library of Congress in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Garcia, elected as the House freshman class president, borrowed the first issue of the Superman comic book from the Library of Congress for his swearing in ceremony this month.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

After losing his mother and stepfather to COVID, Garcia fought even harder to make a difference in his state and in this country. Married to Matthew Mendez Garcia, a professor at Cal State University, Garcia is the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress. Notably, he was also the first Mayor of Long Beach to have appointed "a majority of women to city commissions and boards."

Speaking on Wednesday of what Beyoncé personally means to him, Rep. Garcia quoted lyrics from the icon's 2013 song "Yoncé, while expressing that seeing her perform with her former group Destiny's Child was "life-changing": "I became an instant fan then and I've been a huge fan ever since."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to PEOPLE in January of losing his first role models, his parents, Garcia said how he continues his work in their honor throughout his political rise.

"Not having them here is difficult," Garcia told PEOPLE. "My mom immigrated here. We grew up very, very poor and she worked as a healthcare worker at the same clinic for more than 25 years. To go from immigrant to seeing her son sworn into Congress would be a huge deal. I know they are observing from afar, and having them be a part of this is really important."

"That young boy was grateful to be here in this country," Garcia said, "he was thankful to be given the chance to one day become a U.S. citizen. So many kids don't get that opportunity. It's meaningful that now I have that opportunity to represent and fight for kids like that across the country."

Related Articles
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
A Group of Iowa Lawmakers Are Proposing a Bill to Outlaw Same-Sex Marriage
Joe and Jill biden
Why Joe and Jill Biden's Identical Rigatoni Order Has Gone Viral
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid: 'Head Held High'
President Joe Biden speaks with Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on the Colonnade of the White House on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Kate Bedingfield Reflects on Time as White House Comms Director as She Leaves Job for Her Family
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Speak Out Against Anti-Trans, Anti-Drag Legislation amid 200th Episode
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves from a balcony of the Grand People's Study House following a mass parade marking the end of the 7th Workers Party Congress in Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang on May 10, 2016
Kim Jong-un's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Jimmy Carter - Plains, GA
Rosalynn Carter Has Never Known Life Without Jimmy — She Met Her Future Husband as a Newborn
Donald Trump, Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan Speaks Out on 2024 Election, Says He'll Support 'Anybody but Trump'
Joe and Jill biden
First Lady Jill Biden Encourages Husband Joe to Run for Another Term in 2024: 'I'm All for It'
Ghetto Classics, a unique band of musicians born from the slums of Kenya GC rehearsal, Korogocho
The Remarkable Story of the Orchestra Born from a Nairobi Garbage Dump
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images,); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Elizabeth Vargas Responds to Don Lemon's Sexist Remarks: 'I Think It Made Most Women Cringe'
Washington, D.C.: Amy Carter with her father Jimmy and mother Rosalynn Carter in a family suite at the Americana Hotel in Washington, D.C. on July 14, 1976. (Photo by Dick Yarwood/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
All the Times Amy Carter Stole the Spotlight During Jimmy Carter's Presidency
Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Ukrainnian flag in a show of support to Ukraine, one year after Russia launched a military invasion on the country, in Paris, France on February 23, 2023.
World Landmarks Light Up in Ukrainian Yellow and Blue for One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Invasion
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Musician Richie Sambora joined President Bill Clinton and Kobe Bryant at the grand opening of STEP UP ON VINE on January 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Global Philanthropy Group)
Richie Sambora Loves That a Classic Bon Jovi Song Inspires Ukrainians: 'These People Have Heart'
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Everything to Know About the War in Ukraine, One Year After Russia's Invasion