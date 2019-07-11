Image zoom Robert Foster Rogelio V Solis/AP/Shutterstock

Robert Foster, a Republican state representative in Mississippi who is currently running for governor, has refused to let a female journalist shadow him on a campaign trip for fear onlookers might suspect he is having an extramarital affair.

“Before our decision to run, my wife and I made a commitment to follow the ‘Billy Graham Rule,’ which is to avoid any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of our marriage,” Foster, 36, tweeted on Tuesday — referencing the term coined after the late Christian evangelist, who famously never spent time alone with any woman who was not his wife.

Foster was responding to a report from Mississippi Today journalist Larrison Campbell. Earlier on Tuesday, she had penned an article in which she said that Foster’s campaign manager, Colton Robison, had banned her from shadowing the politician on a 15-hour “ride-along” campaign trip around the state unless she had a male colleague with her.

The optics of a candidate being alone with a woman was too dangerous, Robison reportedly told Campbell, and could be used in a smear campaign.

“Can’t risk it,” Robison said, according to Campbell’s report. “Perception is everything. We are so close to the primary. If (trackers) were to get a picture and they put a mailer out, we wouldn’t have time to dispute it. And that’s why we have to be careful.”

Before our decision to run, my wife and I made a commitment to follow the “Billy Graham Rule”, which is to avoid any situation that may evoke suspicion or compromise of our marriage. I am sorry Ms. Campbell doesn’t share these views, but my decision was out of respect of my wife. https://t.co/5tjH2x2g65 — Robert Foster (@RobertFoster4MS) July 10, 2019

Campbell called the ruling “sexist,” but Foster has doubled down on Twitter, standing by his decision.

“I am sorry Ms. Campbell doesn’t share these views, but my decision was out of respect of my wife,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Since then, Foster — who shares two young kids with his wife — has continued to reiterate his stance, blasting the “liberal left” for their reactions.

“I refuse to change my moral stance on any issue because it’s not popular among the radical left,” he tweeted. “My wife and the State of Mississippi deserve a governor who doesn’t compromise their beliefs, and I’m sticking to my guns.”

I refuse to change my moral stance on any issue because it’s not popular among the radical left. My wife and the State of Mississippi deserve a governor who doesn’t compromise their beliefs, and I’m sticking to my guns. https://t.co/5wyTYKhr5H — Robert Foster (@RobertFoster4MS) July 10, 2019

“What you're saying here is a woman is a sexual object first and a reporter second.” Reporter Larrison Campbell responds in real time to Mississippi State Rep. Robert Foster, who denied her request to accompany him on a campaign trip unless she brought a male colleague. pic.twitter.com/jVqNZvIbsS — New Day (@NewDay) July 11, 2019

Foster is a self-described “underdog candidate” in the race for the gubernatorial nomination, starting a grassroots campaign to battle Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. for the Republican nomination.

On Thursday, Foster and Campbell discussed the issue on CNN.

“This is my truck and in my truck, we go by my rules,” Foster said. “I trust myself completely but I don’t trust the perception that the world puts on people when they see things and they don’t ask the questions, they don’t look to find out the truth. Perception is reality in this world and I don’t want to give anybody the opinion that I’m doing something I should not be doing.”

“At the end of the day, what you’re saying here is a women is a sexual object first and a reporter second,” Campbell said in response.

But Foster didn’t budge, citing Vice President Mike Pence, who also has adopted a similar policy. “That’s a rule that I’ve always had and always followed,” Foster said. “It’s a very professional rule. … I’m not going to give [people] the opportunity to [think anything improper].”