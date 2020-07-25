Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Shares Sweet Family Photos in Honor of Son Conor's 26th Birthday

In some of the pictures, Conor can be seen posing next to various members of the large Kennedy clan during numerous family gatherings, including sister Kyra, brother Aidan and niece Bobby

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is honoring his son Conor on his 26th birthday.

The environmental lawyer, 66, shared a slideshow of Conor to celebrate the big milestone, posting photos of his child through the years on his Instagram.

"Happy Birthday,Conor!" RFK Jr. wrote in the caption, alongside a hashtag of Conor's Instagram handle.

In some of the pictures, Conor can be seen posing next to various members of the large Kennedy clan during numerous family gatherings, including sister Kyra, brother Aidan and niece Bobby.

Image zoom (left to wright) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Conor Kennedy, Kyra Kennedy Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Instagram

Image zoom Conor (left) and Aidan Kennedy (right) Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Instagram

RFK Jr. also included a photo of Conor from his 2013 arrest, when he and 47 other people were taken into police custody for civil disobedience during a protest outside of the White House against the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline.

At the time, RFK Jr. was also arrested, as was the actress Daryl Hannah and Sierra Club executive director Michael Brune.

When a follower jokingly asked in the comments of RFK Jr's Instagram post if Conor had "a strong, nurturing girlfriend by his side to throw a nice cashmere blanket over his exhausted body, cook him some homemade tacos and pour him a proper Godfather late night (or wee hours of the morning) after bail," the proud dad cheekily responded, "Ill ask."

Image zoom Conor Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Instagram

RFK Jr's wife Cheryl Hines also posted several throwback shots of Conor on her Instagram as a tribute to the birthday boy.

"Happy Birthday Conor!!!" she wrote. "We ♥️♥️♥️♥️ you! I hope u party like it’s 1999."

The slideshow included a picture of Conor at a screening of Wilson with Woody Harrelson, as well as a family portrait at Robert F. Kennedy III and Amaryllis Fox's 2018 wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts.

RFK Jr. and Hines, 54, tied the knot in August 2014 after more than two years of dating.

“It’s fun that the two families are coming together,” she told PEOPLE that June. “It’s very sweet that way. I come from a big family and the Kennedys are a big family. It feels natural. It feels fun.”

RFK Jr. has two children with his first wife, Emily Black, and four children with his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who died in 2012.