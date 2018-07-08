Kennedy Family Bliss! RFK's Namesake Grandson Weds Former CIA Officer at Family Compound

Another milestone has just taken place at the iconic Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod.

Robert F. Kennedy III, the namesake grandson of the famed politician who was assassinated 50 years ago, wed former CIA officer Amaryllis Fox at the family’s famed estate in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

“You may kiss the bride! Hurray Bobby and Amarillis [sic]!” Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy, shared on Instagram.

The groom wore a blue and green floral tuxedo jacket with tails and white pants while the bride chose an off-the-shoulder white gown with floral embroidery and a starfish crown on her head.

RELATED: From Ashley & Paul to Harry & Meghan: See Which Star Couples Tied the Knot in 2018

RELATED: The Most Glamorous Kennedy Family Wedding Photos

Prior to the nuptials, father of the groom Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared an Instagram photo of himself and wife Cheryl Hines sitting with the soon-to-be-married couple and their wedding party in Hyannis Port.

“My son, Bobby, and his wedding party in Hyannis Port. Congratulations Bobby and Amaryllis!” he captioned the happy shot.

RFK Jr. previously confirmed the wedding to Town & Country last month, and adding that Fox has earned the fabled family’s seal of approval.

“Everybody is excited,” he told the publication. “We love her.”

Kennedy Jr. added that he’s personally “really happy” about the union.

Amaryllis Fox/Instagram

Robert Kennedy III, 33, has been quietly dating Fox for about a year, according to the New York Post, which first reported the news of the upcoming nuptials.

In her Twitter bio, Fox describes herself as a “writer, peace activist [and] former CIA clandestine service operative.”

It also appears she shares the Kennedy family’s penchant for service, further describing herself as an “advocate of compassionate engagement and strategic nonviolence at home and overseas.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kennedy Jr. told Town & Country his son’s wedding celebration would similar to his own 2014 wedding to Hines. (His son’s mom is first wife Emily Black.)

“[It] is going to be kind of a clambake, which is the same thing Cheryl and I did and it worked,” he said.