State justices determined that the statue's continued display "communicates principles that many believe to be inconsistent with the values the Commonwealth currently wishes to express."

Large Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond Can Be Taken Down, Virginia Supreme Court Rules

More than eight months after a statue of Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol, Virginia's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled unanimously that the state can take down its own statue of the Confederate general.

The statue, first erected in 1890, sits in the capital city of Richmond.

NBC News reported that, in a 7-0 decision, the state justices determined that its display more than a century later "communicates principles that many believe to be inconsistent with the values the Commonwealth currently wishes to express."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, 61, issued an order to remove the statue in June 2020, 10 days after the killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond | Credit: RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty

Residents of the state attempted to block that order in lawsuits citing 1887 and 1890 deeds, in which Virginia promised to maintain the statue forever.

In their Thursday ruling, the judges wrote that those deeds are "unenforceable" and "unreasonable because their effect is to compel government speech, by forcing the Commonwealth to express, in perpetuity, a message with which it now disagrees," NBC News reported.

In response to the ruling, Northam issued a statement saying that the removal of the statue would allow for "a more inclusive future — where the Commonwealth glorifies the Confederacy no longer."

In a press release following the unanimous ruling, Northam's office said that the state had already been planning for the statue's removal for months, but noted it would require several days of work.

"Today's ruling allows the Department of General Services to begin executing a plan that prioritizes public safety," the statement read. "This process is complicated by several logistical and security concerns, including street closures and the equipment required to ensure the safe removal of the 12-ton statue. Ultimately removal of the statue will be a multi-day process; while crews are moving quickly, no action on the statue is expected this week."

The statue's removal follows a national re-examination of the country's history of racism, sparked by the killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

In December 2020, the statue of Lee was taken down at the U.S. Capitol, where it had served as a representation of the state of Virginia.

In a news release at the time, Northam called the removal of the Capitol statue of Lee an "important step" for Virginia and the United States.