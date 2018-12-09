Robert De Niro's Robert Mueller Frightens Eric Trump as the 'Boogeyman' on SNL

“That’s just the cheap steel Dad uses to build his towers,” Day’s Don Jr. assured him. “They just groan in the wind.”

He opened the closet door to prove his point — revealing De Niro’s Mueller making ominous eye contact with Moffat’s Eric. (Mueller is investigating potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election.)

As Day’s Don Jr. left to take a phone call, the legendary Raging Bull actor, 75, settled in next to the bed. “Don’t be scared,” he told Moffat’s Eric. “It’s just me, Robert Mueller, your dad’s friend from work.”

“I’m not allowed to talk to you,” Moffat’s Eric said wearily.

“That’s fine, Eric. It was pretty clear early on that you don’t know anything,” De Niro’s Mueller quipped. “I wish I could say the same for some of your dad’s friends.”

Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller, Alex Moffat as Eric Trump and Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr. Will Heath/NBC

Moffat’s Eric listed some of those folks — like Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos and Michael Cohen, all of whom have been implicated in the Mueller probe.

“You might want to stay by calling him federal inmate 10358,” De Niro’s Mueller said of Cohen.

After De Niro’s Mueller assured Moffat’s Eric that “no one knows the full story yet” and America is “full of good people,” the fake Eric said, “Mr. Mueller, people say you’re the worst thing to ever happen to my dad.”

“No, Eric,” De Niro’s Mueller said, “getting elected president was the worst thing that ever happened to your dad.”