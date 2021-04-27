Rick Santorum Walks Back Comment That American Culture Doesn’t Include 'Much Native American Culture'

Critics called the former Pennsylvania senator's remarks, among other things, "hot garbage"

| Credit: WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) speaks during a news conference on health care September 13, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Senators Graham, Cassidy, Heller and Johnson unveiled a proposed legislation to repeal and replace the Obamacare. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum walked himself back from a recent controversial statement that "there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

Speaking at an event hosted by the Young America's Foundation on Friday, Santorum said that that America was "based on Judeo-Christian principles" and therefore the country evolved similarly as in many European countries.

"We came here and created a blank slate," Santorum, 62, contended. "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

"It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live and have the freedom to do so," he continued.

Santorum, who has been a commentator on CNN since 2017 — and who served as a Pennsylvania senator from 1995 to 2007 and ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 and 2016 — faced widespread backlash online for the comments.

Critics said he simplified the country's historic violence toward Native Americans and whitewashed their contributions to popular culture.

In a statement released Monday, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called Santorum "an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform."

"Televising someone with his views on Native American genocide is fundamentally no different than putting an outright Nazi on television to justify the Holocaust," Sharp said. "Any mainstream media organization should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 Tribal Nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide."

In her statement, Sharp went on to outline several Native American contributions to culture and asked CNN: "Do you stand with White Supremacists justifying Native American genocide, or do you stand with Native Americans?"

Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, called Santorum's remarks "hot garbage," tagging CNN in his tweet.

Activist Nick Estes, a citizen of the Lower Brule Sioux tribe, also tweeted to criticize the remarks: "The erasure of Native people and histories, which existed before and survived in spite of a white supremacist empire, is a foundational sin of a make-believe nation."

Neither CNN nor Santorum's organization, Patriot Voices, immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday.