Richie Sambora Loves That a Classic Bon Jovi Song Inspires Ukrainians: 'These People Have Heart'

Fresh off his appearance on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer, the rocker talks to PEOPLE about his new music and how touched he is that people find courage in his hits

By
Published on February 24, 2023 12:21 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Musician Richie Sambora joined President Bill Clinton and Kobe Bryant at the grand opening of STEP UP ON VINE on January 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Global Philanthropy Group)
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Richie Sambora is on the brink of releasing new music, but the Bon Jovi rocker is taking time to reflect on the impact that his classic songs have made.

Last March, within weeks of Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine, a video of citizens in Odessa preparing to defend their country emerged. As they filled sandbags on a beach, loading them onto a truck, they sang along to Bon Jovi's 2000 hit, "It's My Life," which was blasted out while a drummer kept time on site.

"I am proud to be a part of the writing," Sambora, 63, tells PEOPLE about the song he co-wrote with Jon Bon Jovi. "Those songs were about the way we grew up, and it just transpired to be songs that inspired people to be themselves and to take strength.

"What I found in Ukraine is that these people have heart. … They're defending their families, their sovereignty as a country, their elders, their mothers and fathers, and the children that are the future. And that's a lot of heart."

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Musicians Richie Sambora and Jon Bon Jovi perfom during the MasterCard Priceless Los Angeles Presents GRAMMY Artists Revealed Featuring Bon Jovi at Paramount Studios on December 1, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for MasterCard)
Richie Sambora performing with former bandmate Jon Bon Jovi. Jesse Grant/Getty

Sambora adds, "I've done so many tours around the world and all the countries that I've visited, the people are always sweet, beautiful. Throughout the 40 years that I've been doing that, I've found that human beings have this common humility and compassion for each other, and they don't want to attack."

The New Jersey native, who has Polish roots, is coming off a high after performing on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer in January. Sambora thrilled British TV viewers by singing Elvis Presley's "Viva, Las Vegas" while concealing his identity underneath a jacket potato costume.

He says, "It was a very challenging thing to do, and I had the best time. And the chaotic secrecy that goes on within the show … I had no idea who I was singing with or against or anything." He adds, "I just wanted to go sing and it was the craziest thing I did in the entertainment business in my life."

richie sambora Masked Singer UK
The moment Richie Sambora's identity was revealed on The Masked Singer in the U.K. ITV

Fans of Sambora won't have to guess his identity this spring when he releases new solo music. "I'm hoping the end of March or beginning of April," he says of its timing.

He's also hopeful that Bon Jovi will go on another tour. Sambora left the band in 2013 after 40 years, but he's onboard with a reunion. "We're obviously talking about it," he says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"For me, I feel a spiritual obligation to the fans around the world. And, also, to say thank you to God and the universe for giving me such an amazing life; the opportunity to go out and make people happy with what comes naturally to me.

"I think that I was born understanding that language, the international language of music."

Related Articles
Richard Engel in Mala Rohan, Ukraine (March 2022)
One Year into Ukraine War, NBC's Richard Engel Shares Insights from the Ground: 'Still in the Early Phases'
Brad Paisley, Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brad Paisley Drops New Song with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on First Anniversary of Russia Invading Ukraine
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Everything to Know About the War in Ukraine, One Year After Russia's Invasion
Dorothea Hurley and Recipient of the Intrepid Lifetime Achievement Award Jon Bon Jovi attend as Intrepid Museum hosts Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
KYIV, UKRAINE - NOVEMBER 08: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - "UKRAINIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn (L) meets Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky (R) as he hands over his own statuette âOscarâ to the Ukrainian president in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 08, 2022. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Sean Penn Hands His Oscar Trophy to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy During Visit to Ukraine
Jon Bon Jovi throwbacks
20 Incredible Throwback Photos of Rocker Jon Bon Jovi
Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check before speaking to media during a press conference at Perth Arena on February 5, 2014 in Perth, Australia.
Bruce Springsteen Says His Kids Once Thought He Was 'Like Barney for Adults'
CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Inductee Alec John Such of Bon Jovi speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Alec John Such, Founding Bon Jovi Member and Bassist, Dead at 70: 'Always Wild and Full of Life'
HARRY STYLES KICKS OFF APPLE MUSIC LIVE WITH ‘ONE NIGHT ONLY IN NEW YORK’ PERFORMANCE
Harry Styles Shows His Support for Ukraine By Carrying Country's Flag During N.Y.C. Concert Stop
backstreet boys christmas album
AJ McLean Says Backstreet Boys Will Continue to Perform 'Until We Physically Can't Do It Anymore'
jon bon jovi tout
Jon Bon Jovi Opens Up About His 40-Year Love Story with High School Sweetheart Dorothea
Sting
Sting Releases New Rendition of 'Russians' for Ukraine Relief: 'No Such Thing as a Winnable War'
Ukraine
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Saw Wife and Kids Days Ago amid Russian Attacks but Is Focused on 'Work and Sleep'
Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein
Two Harvard Teens Create Website to Help Ukrainian Refugees Find Free Housing