Ark. Man Pictured with Feet on Nancy Pelosi's Desk During Jan. 6 Insurrection Found Guilty on All Counts

The Arkansas man photographed sitting in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's chair during the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was found guilty on Monday of all eight charges he faced, including obstruction of an official proceeding and theft of government property.

Richard Barnett, who also goes by the name "Bigo," was convicted by a Washington, D.C. jury of the charges — four of which were felonies — two years after he was seen sitting in Pelosi's chair, removing an envelope from her office and leaving a note on her desk.

CNN reports that Barnett, 62, will be sentenced in early May and until then will wear a GPS ankle monitor while in home confinement. He faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of obstructing an official proceeding.

Barnett was taken into custody days after the riots, on federal charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property.

Following his arrest, he attempted to copyright the phrase he wrote in a letter to Pelosi and left on her desk during the riots: "Nancy, Bigo was here b----." (Barnett and his attorneys, while on trial, have argued that he used the term "biotch," which they have argued is less offensive.)

Taking the stand in his own defense earlier this month, Barnett said he had "acted like a f---ing idiot," but said he wound up in Pelosi's office only after being "pushed" into the Capitol and wandering around looking for a bathroom, Politico reports.

Footage taken that day shows Barnett both inside Pelosi's office and outside the Capitol, proudly waving the envelope he took.

He also told The New York Times that he had entered Pelosi's office, saying he "wrote her a nasty note, put my feet up on her desk."

Speaking to the Times, Barnett was insisted that he did not steal the letter because he "put a quarter on her desk," he told the newspaper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

According to a Justice Department filing, Barnett was also holding a stun gun while he was inside Pelosi's office, a detail the department gleaned from a tip and seemingly corroborated by reviewing photographs in which "the ZAP brand is clearly visible on the stun gun tucked into Barnett's pants."

After obtaining a warrant, law enforcement officials discovered "the empty packaging for a ZAP Hike n' Strike Hiking Staff High Voltage Stun Device" inside Barnett's home, but did not find the device itself.

Like other lawmakers in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 breach, Pelosi was whisked to a secure location as the rioters overtook the building.

Still, the threats against her and others persist. In November, her husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by a man wielding a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. The criminal then attempted to tie up Paul "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived, sources said.