RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson's Fiancé Steve Lodge Is Running for Governor of California

Steve Chavez Lodge, the fiancé of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, is running for Governor of California.

Lodge, 62, announced his campaign in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, "I was born and raised in California and spent my adult life here, it was a time when people still called California the Golden State. I raised my children in California, and now I am watching my grandchildren grow up here."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"However, I can no longer stand by and watch my beautiful state being destroyed by bad decisions made by Sacramento career politicians," he continued. "It's time for the people of California to regain control of their government, not only at the state level, but in the counties, cities, and school boards."

"Enough is enough, California," Lodge wrote. "Help me 'Make California, California Again.' I will lead this movement with your help to see California once again as the Golden State she once was."

In an accompanying video message, Lodge — who describes himself as a "conservative" in his Instagram profile — added that he'll be sharing his "strategy on how to save California" in the coming days.

Gunvalson, 59, reposted Lodge's video on her own Instagram account minutes after the retired homicide detective announced his campaign.

"I'm so proud of Steve!" Gunvalson, who got engaged to Lodge in 2019, wrote in the caption. "Go get 'em!"

Steve Lodge Credit: Charles Sykes/getty

Earlier in June, California officials confirmed that an election to determine whether to recall current Gov. Gavin Newsom will proceed, after critics of the Democrat met a state threshold for petitioners seeking to boot him from office.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

California's last recall election — the first in the state's history — happened in 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger won office after ousting Gov. Gray Davis.

Lodge's announcement comes two months after Caitlyn Jenner publicly declared her intention to run for the Governor of California.