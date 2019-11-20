RFK's Daughter Shares Childhood Photo of the Father-Daughter Pair to Commemorate His Birthday

Kerry Kennedy honored her late father Robert F. Kennedy’s birthday on Wednesday by sharing a touching photo of the pair from when she was a child.

“Happy birthday to my father who taught me the importance of moral imagination and the power of hope,” the post said. “I love you!”

The black-and-white photo shows Kerry as a child, face-to-face with her smiling father.

Robert was assassinated in 1968 during his Democratic presidential campaign at the age of 42. Robert would have been 94 on Wednesday.

Kerry often posts personal photos of herself and her dad on Instagram, including a Father’s Day post earlier this year. She also shared a photo from her parents’ wedding on their anniversary on June 17. Robert and his wife Ethel married in 1950 and had 11 children, including Kerry.

RELATED: Robert F. Kennedy III and Wife Amaryllis Fox Welcome Daughter Bobby

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also shared a loving post honoring his father’s birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself and some of his siblings surrounding his dad, which included a quote from the one-time presidential candidate.

“Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted, when we tolerate what we know to be wrong, when we close our eyes and ears to the corrupt because we are too busy or too frightened, when we fail to speak up and speak out, we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice,” the post read.

RELATED: Kennedy Family Bliss! RFK’s Namesake Grandson Weds Former CIA Officer at Family Compound

Kerry has continued on her father’s inspiring work, heading the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization, which was established soon after Robert’s assassination and honors those who make significant contributions to human rights in their countries around the world.

“One person can make a difference,” Kerry recently told a group of high school students at Greensburg High School in central Indiana, “and each of them has a role to play in making our country more peaceful and just.”