RFK Jr.'s Frustration Turned to Pride After Son Conor Explained Why He Secretly Fought in Ukraine

"He said to me, when he heard maybe a little bit of anger and concern, 'Dad, this is what you taught me to do: to stand up for what I believe in,'" Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tells PEOPLE

By
Published on October 26, 2022 05:33 PM
Conor Kennedy Ukraine
Photo: Courtesy Robert Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is opening up about his son Conor Kennedy's surprise decision to fight in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Conor, the 28-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, recently shared in a lengthy Instagram post that he traveled to Ukraine to help defend the nation, saying he was "deeply moved" by the situation and was "willing to die there" if it came to it.

Conor traveled to Ukraine without alerting his family, telling Robert and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, only that he was not going to be taking a summer job with a Los Angeles law firm as planned.

"We asked him when he was starting [the job at the law firm]," Robert tells PEOPLE. "He had a good job and we were looking forward to having him stay with us. And he told us that he had given notice to the law firm and he was doing something else instead."

According to Robert, Conor told the couple, "Listen, I know this is going to be difficult for you but I don't want you to ask me what I'm doing. I'm doing something that I want to do and [something that] I believe in and and I don't want you to ask about it."

So the couple did as asked, though their suspicions began to mount when they saw a credit card bill linked to Conor's account that showed a charge made in Poland.

A few days later, they saw another charge — this time in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, at the Polish border, Conor was trying to cross in to Ukraine. As Robert explains, Conor met another American, who told the younger Kennedy that he would likely be able to enter and fight due to his height and build (his father describes Conor as "6-foot-5 and pure muscle").

Though he had no military training previously, Conor was quickly assigned to a special forces unit that Robert says included soldiers from Ukraine, NATO countries, and a couple of Americans. While no U.S. soldiers are officially stationed in the country, some — like Conor — have taken matters into their own hands, though the United States advises against traveling to Ukraine right now as a handful of foreign nationals have been trapped, captured or killed.

Without any experience, Conor was first trained to operate drones. "That job was pretty dangerous," Robert says. "The Russians have technology that allows them to spot you when you turn on the drones, so they can electronically see the pilot and then target the pilot with artillery, which kills anything within 100 yards."

Conor Kennedy Ukraine
Courtesy Robert Kennedy Jr.

Conor was unharmed and, within weeks, promoted to another job: machine gun operator.

"He got a tripod-mounted machine gun that had to carry 1,000 rounds of ammunition," Robert says. "He was big enough and strong enough to carry that gun."

Conor made it through the two months without being harmed — and with the assistance of a group of soldiers with whom he grew close.

Still, as Conor explained in his recent instagram post, those who were fighting alongside the Kennedy didn't know who he was — or that his family includes a past president, senators, and a U.S. attorney general.

"I told one person [in the U.S.] where I was, and I told one person [in Ukraine] my real name. I didn't want my family or friends to worry, and I didn't want to be treated differently there," Conor wrote.

As Robert tells PEOPLE, that "one person" only learned Conor's identity after the group began exchanging social media handles.

"They started asking everyone's social media addresses and Conor didn't want to give his," Robert says. "So people were suspicious of him, and asking why he wouldn't. And the guy who was his closest friend — who was kind of in the foxhole with him most of the time — he ended up telling him."

After what Robert says was two-and-a-half months spent in Ukraine, Conor made his way out, calling his dad when he arrived in Brazil.

Conor Kennedy Ukraine
Courtesy Robert Kennedy Jr.

"He had just landed," Robert remembers. "He promised that when he came back he would tell me what he was up to."

Robert — who has spoken passionately about his thoughts on the military industrial complex — admits that he and Conor haven't seen eye to eye on the war in Ukraine.

"When he got back, I kind of expressed some — I don't know — whether it's anger or whatever," Robert tells PEOPLE. "He said to me, when he heard maybe a little bit of anger and concern, 'Dad, this is what you taught me to do: to stand up for what I believe in.' And I was like 'Okay.'"

Robert continues: "I'm very proud of this. Of my son. And I knew his views about the war were not aligned with mine. Although he's not naive at all about it. He knows Ukraine has problems and he understands ... that there's corruption. But he doesn't like Putin. He thinks he's a gangster and a bully and he doesn't like bullies."

"He'd been arguing vociferously for the U.S. intervention and he didn't want to be one of these people supporting a war and sitting on the sidelines," Robert adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Now back in America, Conor is entering his final year of law school at Georgetown but, as Robert says, missing the friendships he made in Ukraine.

"I don't anticipate he's going to have a hard time readjusting," he says. "It was high intensity, but I think he's going to be fine."

As Robert puts it, Conor was moved "by the invincible spirit of the Ukrainian people and by their courage. It really inspired him."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

Related Articles
Conor Kennedy Ukraine
RFK Jr. Says Son Conor 'Talked His Way' onto Ukraine War Unit Despite Lacking Combat Experience
Conor Kennedy attends the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY
What to Know About Conor Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy's Grandson Who Says He Fought in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy attends the party celebrating the 30th anniversary of DKNY
Robert F. Kennedy's Grandson Conor Says He Fought in Ukraine: 'Willing to Die There'
Firefighters appear on the scene to put out a fire in a four story residential building after a "kamikaze drone" attack early morning on October 17, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
'Fear, Pain, Anger and Hate': Kyiv Reacts After Russia Drops 'Kamikaze' Drones on Ukraine Capital
Benjamin Hall
'The Stuff of Movies': How Fox News Rushed to Help Its Journalists After They Came Under Fire in Invasion
"Money Monster" - Red Carpet Arrivals - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Relationship Timeline
mag rollout First Look at Kathleen Buhle’s Memoir: Hunter Biden’s Ex on His Affair with Sister-in-Law — and Forgiveness
First Look at Kathleen Buhle's Memoir: Hunter Biden's Ex on His Affair with Sister-in-Law — and Forgiveness
Afghanistan Veterans Max Donahue and Don Jones
Hope, Relief and Anger at the End of the Longest War: What Afghanistan Vets and Gold Star Families Have to Say
Wladimir Klitschko
Who Is Wladimir Klitschko, the Champion Boxer Turned Ukrainian Soldier Co-Parenting with Hayden Panettiere?
Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin Makes Veiled Nuclear Threat as He Announces Military Mobilization
This photograph taken on September 11, 2022 shows a destroyed building in the city of Izium, Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - Ukraine said on Sptember 11, 2022, that its forces were pushing back Russia's military from strategic holdouts in the east of the country after Moscow announced a retreat from Kyiv's sweeping counter-offensive. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)
Biden Suspects Russia Will Be in Ukraine for the 'Long Haul,' as Official Warns to Not Underestimate Putin
ukraine
Ukrainian Independence Day Arrives 6 Months into Russia's Attempt to Strip the Country of Sovereignty
Kennedy family meeting with former Ukrainian first lady Kateryna Yushchenko
Ukrainian Flags Adorn the Kennedy Family Compound as Kerry Welcomes Nation's Former First Lady
Sean Penn attends the "Flag Day" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 10, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); Ben Stiller arrives at the celebration for Apple TV+'s "Severance" at Nobu Malibu on August 07, 2022 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Sean Penn, Ben Stiller On List of Those Permanently Banned from Entering Russia
ukraine
Life Goes On in Kyiv, Where Residents Are Resuming Normal Activities amid Ongoing Russian Threat
Russian actor Jean-Michel Shcherbak
Russian Actor Says Mom Disowned Him for Speaking Out Against War in Ukraine: 'No Longer My Son'